brand ambassador News
thumb

AB de Villiers named as official Brand Ambassador of SA20 2024

Betway SA20 has announced that South African legend AB de Villiers has become their official brand ambassador for season two.SA20, South Africa's premier T20 cricket league, has si

thumb

Sir Viv Richards appointed as brand ambassador of Lanka Premier League

Legendary West Indian cricketer Vivian Richards has joined the Lanka Premier League (LPL) 2022 as a brand ambassador, giving a major boost to the third edition of the tournament, w

thumb

KPL 2022: Shahid Afridi remains Kashmir Premier League as brand ambassador

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has been appointed as the Kashmir Premier League (KPL) brand ambassador for the second edition of the franchise tournament, which is set to ta

