Brad Hogg News
I think Parag had a bit of ego last year: Hogg
Riyan Parag has already played acouple of match-winning knocks for RR as they are the only team with anunbeaten record - four wins in as many matches.Australian spinner Brad Hoggap
Brad Hogg wants to see Tilak Varma at No. 4 position in ODIs
Former Australian cricketer BradHogg wants to see Tilak Varma in the Indian squad for the upcoming ODI WorldCup. Hogg wants to see this young batter at No. 4 in India's batting ord
25% fine for this is a bit of 'overspin', Hogg criticizes ICC for Moeen's punishment
Former Australian spinner BradHogg believes Moeen Ali's fine for using drying agent is a bit of 'overspin'.According to him, Moeen could have used it secretly if he wanted.The inci
Brad Hogg suggests new role for Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023
Former Australian left-arm spinner Brad Hogg has suggested that the Delhi Capitals (DC) would do well to open the innings with Rishabh Pant in IPL 2023.India seems poised to keep R
Twitter bashes third umpire for making blunder in Shakib's dismissal
Another controversy about umpiringoccurred in the ongoing ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, but this time a biggerone. Zimbabwean third umpire Langton Rusere made a big mistake in an a
Twitter reacts after umpire's no-ball controversy in India-Pakistan clash
The cricket world has witnessed athriller between two arch-rivals India and Pakistan just a few times ago in theICC T20 World Cup at MCG. India pulled off a 4-wicket victory in the
Brad Hogg hails India's Hardik Pandya is the world most valuable T20 player
Former Australian spinner Brad Hogg has named Indian all-rounder Hardik Pandya as the most valuable player in T20 cricket. Hogg said Pandya is a player who strives to excel when th
The Brad Hogg Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure
George Bradley Hogg (born 6 February 1971) is an Australian former cricketer who has played all formats of the game. He was a left-arm wrist spin bowler and a lower-order left-hand
Hogg not counting Australia for Semis
ICC World Twenty/20 has started already in Oman and United Arab Emirates since October 17. It is not easy to predict which teams will among 16 participants will go all the way. But
Hogg backs Dravid to continue as NCA chief
There were reports and widespread speculations about the current Indian head coach Ravi Shastri not looking forward to continuing with the team since his contract is coming to an e
India are the favorites to take the WTC in the second cycle running: Hogg
Former Australia spinner BradHogg has termed India as the ‘favourites’ for the second cycle of the WorldTest Championship (WTC). Hogg commented on his YouTube channel after India’s
Brad Hogg dismisses idea of India playing a weak team
India's main squad are temporarily in the UK for a significant challenge against England. India will lock horns with England in the five-match Test series, with the Test opener sch