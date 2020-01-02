BPL T20 News
Amla heaps praise on Mushfiqur, thanks for BPL opportunity
Ace Proteas batsman Hashim Amla, has made his first appearance in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this season. The 36-year old is playing for Khulna Tigers in birth centenary tourn
Mohammad Nabi to captain Rangpur Rangers in BPL 2019-20
Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi will lead Rangpur Rangers during the 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season as per the announcement of the franchise team.The 34-ye
Mahmudullah doubtful for start of BPL
A+ grade player of this Bangabandhu BPL 2019-20, Mahmudullah Riyad, is likely to miss first few matches for his franchise Chattogram Challengers due to a recently sustained hamstri
BPL 2019 to bring all latest broadcasting technologies
Aiming to bring revolutions in the broadcasting standards, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken measures to install all the latest technologies in the field during the forthcom
Live: Dhaka Dynamites require 142 to go to the final of BPL 2019
In the second qualifier of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Dhaka Dynamites need 143 to win the match against Rangpur Riders and to go to the final.Rangpur Riders were bundled o
Evin Lewis stars Comilla Victorians' final berth of BPL 2019
In the first qualifier of the sixth season of the Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians comprehensively defeated Rangpur Riders to confirm the final of the competition as t
Dhaka Dynamites secure play off position
In the 42nd match of the Bangladesh Premier League, Dhaka Dynamites are the winners against Khulna Titans.At last Dhaka Dynamites survived the scare; defeating Khulna Titans by 6 w
Live: Dhaka Dynamites lost in last ball thriller
In the thirty ninth contest of the Bangladesh Premier League, winning the toss Dhaka Dynamites lost buy 1 run against Comilla Victorians.The season 2019 of BPL is rushing towards
BPL 2019 Live: Rangpur Riders to field first against Khulna Titans
It is the 25th match of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2019; at the Shere Bangla National Stadium in Dhaka, Rangpur Riders have won the toss and opted to field first against K
Evans' dawns first ton of BPL 2019, Kings ruin Victorians
Rajshahi Kings humble Comilla Victorians by 38 runs in the first match of the second phase in Dhaka in BPL 2019.An unbeaten 104 runs innings by Laurie Evans, the first century of t
Live: Victorians to field first
In the 23rd match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Comilla Victorians have won the toss and opted to field first.So the action is back at the home of cricket once more. The f
Riders snatch stiff win over Sixers eclipsing Sabbir's valiant show
In the 21st match of the Bangladesh Premier League 2019, Rangpur Riders eclipsed Sylhet Sixers chasing 194.So, Riders are back winning the moment after suffering successive loses;