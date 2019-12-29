BPL Points Table News
Taskin still hopeful for a spot in top four
Rangpur Rangers are currently in the bottom of the point table in the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League. The situation is not any good for the team's star paceman Taskin Ahmed,
Explosive Dynamites remain at top
Bangladesh Premier League- BPL 2019 edition has already gifted us some exciting matches at the end of opening six matches. So far in the play of first phase it is the host Dhaka Dy
Khulna, Chittagong improve positions in the points table
On the very first day of the Chittagong phase of ongoing AKS Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) 2017, some significant changes have been appeared in the points table. Khulna Titans ha