BPL 2022 Players Draft News
thumb

Tamim ready to play under Riyad in BPL

Three superstars- Mashrafe, Mahmudullah and Tamim have been included in the Dhaka squad ahead of the eighth edition of BPL. All three have a dignified position in the country's cr

thumb

I always enjoy playing along Mashrafe: Riyad

Mashrafe, Riyad and Tamim will be seen in the same team in the eighth edition of BPL. Riyad is thrilled to have the opportunity to play in the same team with Mashrafe after a whil

thumb

Tamim thrilled to get Mashrafe-Riyad as BPL team mate

Tamim Iqbal and Mashrafe Mortaza have been included in the Dhaka squad from the BPL Players' Draft. Therefore, Tamim, Mashrafe and Mahmudullah will play in the same team. The ope

thumb

Nasir-Ashraful remain unsold in BPL draft

Star cricketers like Md. Ashraful, Nasir Hossain and Junaid Siddique did not get a team in the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Besides, a number of more popular

thumb

BPL 2022 draft: All squads at a glance

Hello and Good Morning from the BDCricTime family.The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 is all set to return in the new year.The eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)

