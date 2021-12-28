BPL 2022 Players Draft News
Tamim ready to play under Riyad in BPL
Three superstars- Mashrafe, Mahmudullah and Tamim have been included in the Dhaka squad ahead of the eighth edition of BPL. All three have a dignified position in the country's cr
I always enjoy playing along Mashrafe: Riyad
Mashrafe, Riyad and Tamim will be seen in the same team in the eighth edition of BPL. Riyad is thrilled to have the opportunity to play in the same team with Mashrafe after a whil
Tamim thrilled to get Mashrafe-Riyad as BPL team mate
Tamim Iqbal and Mashrafe Mortaza have been included in the Dhaka squad from the BPL Players' Draft. Therefore, Tamim, Mashrafe and Mahmudullah will play in the same team. The ope
Nasir-Ashraful remain unsold in BPL draft
Star cricketers like Md. Ashraful, Nasir Hossain and Junaid Siddique did not get a team in the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Besides, a number of more popular
BPL 2022 draft: All squads at a glance
Hello and Good Morning from the BDCricTime family.The Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) T20 is all set to return in the new year.The eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL)