'Quite a lot': Afg skipper on how BPL experience will help his team
History says Afghanistan have given Bangladesh a good go in all formats as players from both teams know each other quite well thanks to franchise leagues like BPL.Spinner Mujeeb Ur
Du Plessis keen to exploit BPL's experience during IPL
South African superstar Faf du Plessis thinks the experience of playing in the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be helpful in playing in the Indian Premier League (IPL). He ha
BPL is more than competitive over all: Narine
Caribbean superstar Sunil Narine believes the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) is very competitive. He admitted as other franchise leagues, BPL also has high standard and playing he
Barishal coach furious over young-star's irresponsibility
Khaled Mahmud Sujon cannot forget the defeat in thefinal of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). He has expressed extreme anger and dissatisfaction over the two
BDCricTime's team of BPL 2022
The eighth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has come to a close with a tense final. Imrul Kayes' Comilla Victorians won the title for the third time by defeating For
I prefer trophy rather than Player of the Tournament: Shakib
BPL means the reign of Shakib Al Hasan. In the eighth edition, he got the award for the best player of the tournament for the fourth time. However, Shakib did not cherish this ac
Narine keen to continue playing in BPL
Big players chose big matches to perform. Sunil Narine proved the myth in two big matches. He set the record for the fastest half-century in the BPL during the high-pressure Quali
Shakib wins Player of the Tournament for fourth time in BPL
The last line of the BPL season chapter went wrong for Shakib Al Hasan. Couldn't shine with individual performance. The trophy therefore, slipped from his hand by a whisker. But
Mrittunjoy is well aware of National team challenges
Mrittunjoy Chowdhury is one of those who earned the spotlight during eighth edition of BPL. A hat-trick triumphin his very first match in the T20 League, in the jersey of Chattogr
Barishal collapse remarkably to hand Comilla third BPL title
Comilla Victorians defeated Fortune Barisal by 1 run in the final of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). Comilla Victorians won the BPL title for the third time
Live: Comilla Victorians opt to bat first in BPL 2022 final
It's the final of the eighth edition of Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) and Comilla Victorians have elected to bat first against Fortune Barishal as they hunt for their third BPL t
We promoted Narine exactly for this stromy innings: Imrul.
Despite contributing more with the ball, Sunil Narine has a reputation as an all-rounder in franchise cricket. However, in the current BPL, things were not going well regarding hi