BPL 2019-20 News
Amla heaps praise on Mushfiqur, thanks for BPL opportunity

Ace Proteas batsman Hashim Amla, has made his first appearance in Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) this season. The 36-year old is playing for Khulna Tigers in birth centenary tourn

'Substitute fielders should be considered for MoM award'- Says record holders

Bipin DaniThe six catches by the substitute wicket-keeper Jaker Ali (Dhaka Platoon vs. Rajshahi Royals at the Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, Dhaka on Monday is the first ev

BPL 2019-20: Watson arrives in Dhaka to play BPL for first time

Shane Watson arrives in Dhaka to participate in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) for the first time in his career. He will play for Rangpur Rangers in this year’s editi

I don't think about my own run, I play for the team - Imrul Kayes

Imrul Kayes's BPL journey started with a match-winning knock of 61-run off just 38 balls against Sylhet Thunder. Then his next six innings saw 12, 44*, 6, 40, 62 and 10 respectivel

BPL 2019-20: Organizers satisfied with high-scoring matches

There had been some low-scoring matches at the beginning of the Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2019. Low-scoring matches like this cannot make a T20 league interestin

BPL 2019-20: Gayle to arrive in Bangladesh on January 5

West Indies' legend Chris Gayle will arrive in Dhaka on January 5 to play in Bangabandhu Bangladesh Premier League (BBPL) 2019. He will play for Chattogram Challengers in the ongoi

Mohammad Nabi to captain Rangpur Rangers in BPL 2019-20

Former Afghanistan captain Mohammad Nabi will lead Rangpur Rangers during the 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) season as per the announcement of the franchise team.The 34-ye

Mahmudullah doubtful for start of BPL

A+ grade player of this Bangabandhu BPL 2019-20, Mahmudullah Riyad, is likely to miss first few matches for his franchise Chattogram Challengers due to a recently sustained hamstri

Bangabandhu BPL 2019-20 logo unveiled

The logo for the 7th edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) was officially unveiled at the Pan Pacific Sonargaon Hotel in Dhaka on Saturday, November 16.This year’s BPL has

BPL 2019-20: List of local cricketers according to grade for Players’ Draft

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) had earlier announced that this year’s Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) will be organized to celebrate the birth anniversary of father of Bengali nati

BPL: Shane Watson signs for Khulna Titans

Khulna Titans have recruited the services of Australian all-rounder Shane Watson for the 2019-20 Bangladesh Premier League. Khulna Titans had to bring in an experienced campaigner

Morgan set for BPL debut

Nearly three years back it was Eoin Morgan who refused to land in Bangladesh as his side England were on for a bilateral tour. The Englishman is now available to play BPL 2019-20.

