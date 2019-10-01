
BPL 2018-19 News
thumb

BPL 2019 to bring all latest broadcasting technologies

Aiming to bring revolutions in the broadcasting standards, Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has taken measures to install all the latest technologies in the field during the forthcom

thumb

All-around Chittagong Vikings seal thrilling win

The all-around performance from Chittagong Vikings handed over a 11 runs victory for them against Dhaka Dynamites. This season of Bangladesh Premier League is well poised now and m

thumb

Complete Squads of all franchise teams of BPL 2018-19

The sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League 2018-19 will kick start from tomorrow, January 5 after two months delay from the schedule due to country wide general election.Le

thumb

Full fixture of BPL-2019 announced

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB), on Saturday, announced the full fixture of the 2019 edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL). [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বিপিএল ২০১৯ আসরের সূচি প্রকাশ]The

thumb

BPL players draft held for season six

It was said that the sixth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) to be held in October-November this year 2018. However, due to the parliamentary elections, BPL will be he

thumb

Ashraful returns to BPL, picked by Chittagong Vikings

Former Bangladesh skipper Mohammad Ashraful who was banned from all forms of the game after being found involved in the BPL match-fixing finally returns to the Bangladesh Premier L

