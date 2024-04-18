BPL News
All of us fast bowlers in the country are No.1: Shoriful
Bangladesh pacer Shoriful Islam hasbeen in good form for a long time be it in the national team or domesticcricket. Shoriful is now regarded as thecountry's best pacer; nevertheles
Mushfiqur keeps faith in Soumya
Soumya Sarkar is a cricketer whobrings a lot of potential in the country's cricket. However, how much he hasbeen able to leave an impression of his potential or ability on theinter
Mumbai Indians lose first match of IPL for 12 consecutive times
The captains always say in aserious tone that they want to start the season with a win before any game. Butthis might not be true for Comilla Victorians and Mumbai Indians. It is t
"A team was laughing when we took Taijul in the draft"
Taijul Islam can be called thehidden hero of the country's cricket. Despite bringing success to Bangladeshregularly in Test cricket, the discussion is much less than other crickete
Tamim doesn't play to answer any critic
Tamim Iqbal's team Fortune Barishaltook home the BPL trophy. Barishal won the title by crushing Comilla Victoriansin the final. As a result of this great victory, Barishal became t
I think Saifuddin's inclusion was very important for us: Tamim
Fortune Barishal have become thechampion in this season of BPL. Barishal have been crowned the best afterdefeating four-time champions Comilla Victorians in the mega final. This is
A lot of things have to be right for me to come back: Tamim
A big question mark hangs overTamim Iqbal's international career. A lot has happened since announcing hissudden retirement last year. Tamim did not play in the ODI World Cup when h
Bayern Munich join BPL 2024 final excitement
The final frenzy of the tenthseason of the Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) has also touched the Germanfootball league Bundesliga club Bayern Munich. Before the start of the BPLfina
Why Litton couldn't attend BPL 2024 trophy photoshoot ceremony
The final of BPL will be played tomorrow.On the morning before the high-voltage match, a photo session with the trophywas done at Ahsan Manjil, a famous tourist spot in Dhaka. Both
Tamim explains reason behind his absence in BPL trophy photoshoot ceremony
BPL final is knocking at the door.A photo session with the trophy was done on the morning before the match. Bothteams were supposed to have captains there, but neither team sent th
Salahuddin sees advantage for Comilla Victorians in BPL 2024 final
The heavyweight team of BPL isComilla Victorians. The four-time title-winning team has made it to the finalsthis time as well. Comilla, who have won consecutive championships in th
David Miller confirmed to play for Fortune Barishal in BPL 2024 final
David Miller will play thisyear's BPL final in Fortune Barishal's jersey. The South African batter wasscheduled to play till the second qualifier but agreed to play in the final at