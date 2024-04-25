Bismah Maroof News
Bismah Maroof retires from cricket
A left-handed batter, Bismah debuted in ODIs against India in 2006 and in T20Is against Ireland in 2009. She has played 276 international matches for Pakistan, the highest number f
Two Pakistan cricketers get "minor injuries" in a car crash
Following their involvement in acar accident on Friday, legspinner Ghulam Fatima and batter Bismah Maroof ofPakistan both sustained minor injuries."The Pakistan Cricket Boardhas pr
Bismah Maroof pulls out of Asian Games because of rules about carrying children
Bismah Maroof is the formercaptain of the Pakistan women's cricket team. She withdrew her name from thePakistan women's team in the Asian Games as she could not take her daughterwi
FairBreak 2023: Spirit Women Vs Tornadoes Women match preview
">Spirit Women will take on Tornadoes Women in the 13th match of FairBreak Invitational T20 tournament.Spirit Women are standing 3rd in the competition while Tornadoes are at the a
Nida Dar's all-round performance gives Pakistan emphatic win against India
India and Pakistan faced eachother in the 13th match of the ongoing Women's Asia Cup. Pakistan defeatedIndia by 13 runs in a thrilling match in Sylhet on Friday (October 7).Pakista
PCB Announces Squad for ICC Women's World Cup 2022
LAHORE: Veteran Bismah Maroof wants the nationalist broadside who successfully completed the 2022 ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The Pakistan Cricket Board's Women Enactment Commit
PCB launches parental support policy for players
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has launched a parental help policy, which will permit both women and men players to get paid leave during times of pregnancy and upon the birth of
Bangladesh women register first win in Pakistan
Bangladesh Women’s Cricket Team have finished the two-match one-day series 1-1, beating Pakistan Women’s Cricket Team by one wicket. Meanwhile, the visit of Salma-Jahanara-Rumana t