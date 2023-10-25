
Bishan Singh Bedi News
thumb

I wanted to learn how to bowl spin in India: World-Cup winning coach Buchanan shares story regarding Bedi

At the Wisden InternationalAwards in 2003 speaking to John Buchanan, who was the Australian cricket teamcoach, Bishan Singh Bedi has asked, "Tell us, John, have you made thisAustra

thumb

legendary Indian spinner, Bishan Singh Bedi dies aged 77

India's legendary spinner Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23 at the age of 77. The cause of death is unknown but the former Indian captain had health problems.Former India

thumb

Ravindra Jadeja breaks 44-year-old record in WTC final

Indian all-rounder RavindraJadeja made history by becoming the country's most successful left-arm spinnerin Test cricket history, surpassing compatriot Bishan Singh Bedi in theproc

thumb

Arun Jaitley's bronze statue to be erected today

Delhi and District Cricket Association (DDCA) is all set to erect Arun Jaitley's bronze statue at the Stadium on 28th December, the birth anniversary of the late politician, who pa

thumb

U-19 players of Asian countries were over 19, says Bishan Singh Bedi

Former Indian cricketer Bishan Singh Bedi claims that players from Asian countries who play in the semi-final of the ICC Under-19 World Cup are all over the age of 19.This year, Ba

thumb

'Kohli is doing all he wants'

Many wonder if Virat Kohli is having too much power in India cricket at the moment, and a former Indian international cricketer has also brought up this accusation in public.[capti

thumb

Indian players in the ICC Hall of Fame

The ICC Hall of Fame recognizes the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket’s long history. It was launched by International Cricket Council on 2nd January 2009 in ass

