Bio-bubble News
No bio-bubble restrictions in India-South Africa T20I series
According to sources, theforthcoming five-match T20I series between India and South Africa would have nobio-bubble limitations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sec
Bangladesh leaving country for T20 World Cup tonight
Mahmudullah Riyad-led Bangladesh teamwill leave the country for Oman tonight at 10:45pm for their ICC T20 World Cup2021 mission. There they will have to spend only one-day strict q
Sri Lankan team to spend only one day in quarantine in Oman
The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankanteam leaving for Oman on Sunday will need to spend only one day in strictquarantine. "The team is already inbio-bubble in Sri Lanka and is not requi
3 suspended SL players asked to leave team hotel 12 hours before flight
Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka the three senior members of the touring Sri Lankan team in England have been asked to leave the team hotel at 2.45 pm, on
Shakib's ban over, spotted at BCB premises
Shakib Al Hasan was banned for three matches for misbehaviour in Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2019-20. But the all-rounder went outside from bio-bubble for some personal
BCCI decides to host remaining 31 IPL matches in UAE
The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to arrange the remaining matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Discussions hav
Jalal confirms DPL won't stop despite coronavirus fear in bio-bubble
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Media Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus has urged the players not to panic if the coronavirus spreads in bio-bubble. He has expressed optimism about the
Bio-bubble is a "safe zone", says SLC chief
Taking an idea from England cricketers, who are encouraged to move away from referring to “the bio-bubble” this summer and the players are urged to use term ‘team environment’ amid
Shakib and Mustafizur released from quarantine
Two Bangladeshi IPL cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have been released from quarantine finally after their return from India. However, even after being released fr
He reminds us of a young Pollard: Sehwag praises Indian youngster
Former India opener Virender Sehwag has praised IPL franchise Punjab Kings’ new buy Shahrukh Khan much and compared him to West Indies’ hard-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard. He
Sri Lanka enter bio-bubble: players to begin training from Tuesday
Sri Lanka's touring party for the Bangladesh tour has entered into the bio-bubble on Monday.According to the highly placed sources, the players and the support staff joined the tea
Three CSK contingent members test positive for Covid-19
Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been hit with an another Covid-19 fear as three members from the Chennai Super Kings' IPL contingent - CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling trainer La