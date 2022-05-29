
Bio-bubble News
thumb

No bio-bubble restrictions in India-South Africa T20I series

According to sources, theforthcoming five-match T20I series between India and South Africa would have nobio-bubble limitations. The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) sec

thumb

Bangladesh leaving country for T20 World Cup tonight

Mahmudullah Riyad-led Bangladesh teamwill leave the country for Oman tonight at 10:45pm for their ICC T20 World Cup2021 mission. There they will have to spend only one-day strict q

thumb

Sri Lankan team to spend only one day in quarantine in Oman

The Dasun Shanaka-led Sri Lankanteam leaving for Oman on Sunday will need to spend only one day in strictquarantine. "The team is already inbio-bubble in Sri Lanka and is not requi

thumb

3 suspended SL players asked to leave team hotel 12 hours before flight

Niroshan Dickwella, Kusal Mendis and Danushka Gunathilaka the three senior members of the touring Sri Lankan team in England have been asked to leave the team hotel at 2.45 pm, on

thumb

Shakib's ban over, spotted at BCB premises

Shakib Al Hasan was banned for three matches for misbehaviour in Bangabandhu Dhaka Premier League (DPL) 2019-20. But the all-rounder went outside from bio-bubble for some personal

thumb

BCCI decides to host remaining 31 IPL matches in UAE

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) has decided to arrange the remaining matches of Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 in the United Arab Emirates (UAE). Discussions hav

thumb

Jalal confirms DPL won't stop despite coronavirus fear in bio-bubble

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) Media Committee Chairman Jalal Yunus has urged the players not to panic if the coronavirus spreads in bio-bubble. He has expressed optimism about the

thumb

Bio-bubble is a "safe zone", says SLC chief

Taking an idea from England cricketers, who are encouraged to move away from referring to “the bio-bubble” this summer and the players are urged to use term ‘team environment’ amid

thumb

Shakib and Mustafizur released from quarantine

Two Bangladeshi IPL cricketers Shakib Al Hasan and Mustafizur Rahman have been released from quarantine finally after their return from India. However, even after being released fr

thumb

He reminds us of a young Pollard: Sehwag praises Indian youngster

Former India opener Virender Sehwag has praised IPL franchise Punjab Kings’ new buy Shahrukh Khan much and compared him to West Indies’ hard-hitting all-rounder Kieron Pollard. He

thumb

Sri Lanka enter bio-bubble: players to begin training from Tuesday

Sri Lanka's touring party for the Bangladesh tour has entered into the bio-bubble on Monday.According to the highly placed sources, the players and the support staff joined the tea

thumb

Three CSK contingent members test positive for Covid-19

Indian Premier League (IPL) 2021 has been hit with an another Covid-19 fear as three members from the Chennai Super Kings' IPL contingent - CEO Kasi Viswanathan, bowling trainer La

