Shanto's eyes on Soumya Sarkar's controversial not out decision
Bangladesh Vs Sri Lanka always dished up thrillers for Cricket fans. Spiced up with players and also fans. In the second T20I of 3 match T20I series was no anamoly of it. There ros
Binura Fernando replaces Dushmantha Chameera for Afghanistan T20Is
Sri Lanka have announced thesquad for the T20I series against Afghanistan by replacing the injured pacerDushmantha Chameera with left-arm pacer Binura Fernando. A 16-member squad h
Angelo Mathews plays key role as B-Love Kandy clinches LPL 2023 title
B-Love Kandy has clinched theLanka Premier League (LPL) for the first team by beating Dambulla Aura by 5wickets in the final on August 20 in Colombo. Before the final, Kandy hit wi
Asitha replaces Binura in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup squad
Sri Lanka have included AsithaFernando in replace of the injured Binura Fernando in their squad for the ongoingICC T20 World Cup. Pacer Matheesha Pathirana and wicket-keeper batsma
SLC to host Residential Camp in Kandy for T20 World Cup probables
The Sri Lanka Cricket (SLC) boardhas hosted a Residential Camp for the probables of the T20 World Cup squad.According to highly placedsources in the SLC, the camp will be held in K
Dananjaya, Kumara, Binura in Sri Lanka's T20 World Cup revised squad
Sri Lanka have finalized their15-member squad for the upcoming T20 World Cup. The squad has been announced bySri Lanka Cricket (SLC) in a statement on Sunday (October 10).Sri Lanka
Three more injury concerns for Sri Lanka ahead of second T20I
Sri Lanka are stuck with more injury concerns for the remaining two T20Is of the T20I series against India.The three-match T20I series between India and Sri Lanka has started after
Three injured Lankan fast bowlers to miss T20 series
The Sri Lankan team have faced much difficulties ahead of their T20I against India at home.The 28-year-old medium fast bowler Shiran Fernando has sustained a finger injury and is o
Sri Lanka announce squad for India series, Shanaka to lead
Sri Lanka Cricket announced the Sri Lanka squad for the upcoming home ODI and T20I series against India, which will start on July 18th.Indian subsidiary squad is gearing up to take
Sri Lankan selectors persist with young players for England tour
Sri Lankan selectors are likely to persist with the same squad of players for the forthcoming England tour, meaning that the three senior players omitted for the Bangladesh tour, D
Mahela didn’t influence us on player selection, says chief selector
Sri Lanka's chief selector Pramodya Wickramasinghe denied media reports that former captain Mahela Jayawardane, now on duty in the IPL in India, telephoned him and tried to influen