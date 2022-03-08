
Billy Stanlake News
The Billy Stanlake Chapter : Domestic & International Career, Facts & Figure

Billy Stanlake is an Australian cricketer who represents his national team in international limited overs cricket. He was born on November 4, 1994 in Hervey Bay, Queensland, Austra

IPL 2020: Benched XI of the season

We all know the fact that IPL is a platform where talent meets opportunity. In this season, we have seen many youngsters like Devdutt Padikkal, T. Natarajan, etc, and others have s

Andrew Tye ruled out for up to four months due to elbow injury

Australia have suffered a major blow ahead of the rest of the summer as pacer Andrew Tye has been ruled out for at least three to four months on account of elbow injury.Tye will un

Watch: Gunathilaka hits Stanlake for an exquisite six

Sri Lanka's opening batsman Danushka Gunathilaka rode upon Aussie pacer Billy Stanlake to take 12 runs off the fourth over of the Lankan innings during the second T20 international

Stanlake replaces Starc for 2nd T20I against Sri Lanka

Mitchell Starc has been ruled out of the 2nd T20I fixture against Sri Lanka as he had to attend his brother's wedding. Cricket Australia have announced Billy Stanlake as the replac

IPL: Tom Moody names Warner's replacement for SRH

All that starts well ends well for David Warner at Sunrisers Hyderabad this season as he headed back home to prepare for World Cup. The aggressive opener had one heck of a season t

Zampa, Stanlake included for series decider against India

Billy Stanlake and Adam Zampa have been included in Australia’s XI for the third and final ODI against India.The two changed for the series decider of Gillette ODI against India co

Watch: Stanlake becomes victim of a hilarious run out

Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake became a victim of a funny run out in a league game in Big Bash League.In a league game of Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers took on Sydney T

bdcrictime's T20I team of the year 2018

Calendar year 2018 is almost at its end. It was another fruitful year for international cricket. bdcrictime.com brings you the best T20I team of 2018.The team has Bangladesh's Shak

Australia thrashes Pakistan by 9 wickets

Australia thrashed Pakistan by 9 wickets in the second match of the ongoing tri-nation series underway in Zimbabwe on Monday. The defeat of Pakistan has broken their eight-match wi

Stanlake ruled out of IPL 2018

Sunrisers Hyderabad fast bowler Billy Stanlake has been ruled out of the remainder of IPL 2018, the franchise confirmed on Tuesday.The Australia fast bowler fractured his fifth fin

