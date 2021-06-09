
Bilal Asif News
thumb

Butt wants to become match referee

Pakistan cricketer Salman Butt is looking forward to start a new career as match referee as he participated in the online level-1 course for umpires and match officials which began

thumb

We aim to collect maximum WTC points against Bangladesh: Misbah-ul-Haq

For the forthcoming Test against Bangladesh in Rawalpindi, Pakistan have announced their sixteen-man squad. This Test will be the first of the two-match series.PCB selectors have c

thumb

Bilal banishes Australia with six fer on debut

Pakistan’s off spinner Bilal Asif, on his debut, spun out Australia to come out with a figure of 6 for 36.Australia, in their first innings replying the home team’s near about five

thumb

Pakistan struggle after a healthy lead

Pakistan are leading by 325 runs ahead of Australia at the end of day 3 even though they are struggling at 45/3 in the conclusion of day's play.After a good opening day of Test cri

