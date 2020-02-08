
Big Bash League 2019/20 News
thumb

Sixers win second BBL title in rain-shortened final

Sydney Sixers have picked up a 19-run victory over Melbourne Stars in the rain-shortened final of the 2019-20 Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday to win a seco

thumb

Alex Hales accused of 'cheating' with fielding tactic in BBL

Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting accused Alex Hales of 'cheating' and breaching the spirit of the game in Sydney Thunder’s 57-run victory in the Big Bash League eliminator ag

thumb

Marcus Stoinis smashes Big Bash League record

Australian star Marcus Stoinis on Sunday claimed the highest individual score in the history of Big Bash League (BBL). Representing Melbourne Stars, he smashed 147 runs featuring 7

thumb

Watch: Tom Cooper takes incredible catch so simply in BBL

So much so for the batsmen and bowlers' exposition of performance in cricket field, fielders as well are stealing limelight these days.Akin to the one Tom Cooper did in the ongoing

thumb

Rashid Khan scripts third T20 hat-trick

Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan on Wednesday scripted his fifth hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.In the match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers in the ong

thumb

Young Aussie spinner Chris Green banned for illegal bowling action

Australia off-spinner Chris Green has received a 90-day ban from bowling effective immediately by Cricket Australia after his bowling action was found illegal.The Sydney Thunder bo

thumb

Marcus Stoinis fined $7,500 during BBL for abusing opponent player

Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has counted huge fine for making personal abuse at Australia team mate Kane Richardson during a Big Bash League Twenty20 match.Stoinis, 30, ha

thumb

Watch: Dunk and Coulter-Nile jointly take exceptional catch dismissing Shaun Marsh

Melbourne Stars' Ben Dunk and Nathan Coulter-Nile coupled their hands to capture an outstanding catch to dismiss Melbourne Renegades batsman Shaun Marsh during the 19th match of th

thumb

Zing bails deny to come out: Bizarre battles in BBL

Lighted zing bails have come under fire after they refused to be dislodged in a bizarre incident during Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat's and Perth Scorchers.Players an

thumb

Gayle takes a break from cricket

West Indies left-handed destructive batsman Chris Gayle said that he wants to take a break from cricket now and it looks like he won't be available for India tour.West Indies crick

thumb

Steve Smith to make BBL comeback for Sydney Sixers after six years

After almost a time gap of six years, Australian star Steven Smith is returning to the Big Bash League (BBL), having signed for the upcoming campaign. Smith will play for his forme

thumb

Brisbane Heat sign English prodigy Tom Banton

The Brisbane Heat have pulled off a recruitment coup by securing the signature of England’s new high rated top-order batsman Tom Banton for this summer’s KFC Big Bash League (BBL)

