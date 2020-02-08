Big Bash League 2019/20 News
Sixers win second BBL title in rain-shortened final
Sydney Sixers have picked up a 19-run victory over Melbourne Stars in the rain-shortened final of the 2019-20 Big Bash League at the Sydney Cricket Ground on Saturday to win a seco
Alex Hales accused of 'cheating' with fielding tactic in BBL
Former Australia skipper Ricky Ponting accused Alex Hales of 'cheating' and breaching the spirit of the game in Sydney Thunder’s 57-run victory in the Big Bash League eliminator ag
Marcus Stoinis smashes Big Bash League record
Australian star Marcus Stoinis on Sunday claimed the highest individual score in the history of Big Bash League (BBL). Representing Melbourne Stars, he smashed 147 runs featuring 7
Watch: Tom Cooper takes incredible catch so simply in BBL
So much so for the batsmen and bowlers' exposition of performance in cricket field, fielders as well are stealing limelight these days.Akin to the one Tom Cooper did in the ongoing
Rashid Khan scripts third T20 hat-trick
Afghanistan all-rounder Rashid Khan on Wednesday scripted his fifth hat-trick in the shortest format of the game.In the match between Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Sixers in the ong
Young Aussie spinner Chris Green banned for illegal bowling action
Australia off-spinner Chris Green has received a 90-day ban from bowling effective immediately by Cricket Australia after his bowling action was found illegal.The Sydney Thunder bo
Marcus Stoinis fined $7,500 during BBL for abusing opponent player
Australian all-rounder Marcus Stoinis has counted huge fine for making personal abuse at Australia team mate Kane Richardson during a Big Bash League Twenty20 match.Stoinis, 30, ha
Watch: Dunk and Coulter-Nile jointly take exceptional catch dismissing Shaun Marsh
Melbourne Stars' Ben Dunk and Nathan Coulter-Nile coupled their hands to capture an outstanding catch to dismiss Melbourne Renegades batsman Shaun Marsh during the 19th match of th
Zing bails deny to come out: Bizarre battles in BBL
Lighted zing bails have come under fire after they refused to be dislodged in a bizarre incident during Big Bash League match between Brisbane Heat's and Perth Scorchers.Players an
Gayle takes a break from cricket
West Indies left-handed destructive batsman Chris Gayle said that he wants to take a break from cricket now and it looks like he won't be available for India tour.West Indies crick
Steve Smith to make BBL comeback for Sydney Sixers after six years
After almost a time gap of six years, Australian star Steven Smith is returning to the Big Bash League (BBL), having signed for the upcoming campaign. Smith will play for his forme
Brisbane Heat sign English prodigy Tom Banton
The Brisbane Heat have pulled off a recruitment coup by securing the signature of England’s new high rated top-order batsman Tom Banton for this summer’s KFC Big Bash League (BBL)