Beth Mooney News
"It is disappointing that we lost the game. If the team had won, the personal achievement would have felt much better" - Fariha Trisna
Fariha Trisna made a history in the second T20I against Australia women on Tuesday (2nd April). She had Ellyse Perry, Sophie Molineux and Beth Mooney in her final over to complete
Healy - Mooney show class as Australia women demolish Bangladesh by 10 wickets
Australia women have done a demolition job at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium as they thumped Bangladesh women by 10 wickets on Sunday (31st March). Blitzkrieg fifties from H
Beth Mooney named as Captain of Gujarat Giants WPL 2023
The Gujarat Giants have named Australia's wicketkeeper-batter Beth Mooney as their captain for the inaugural season of the Women's Premier League.Australia opener Beth Mooney will
Australia women's cricket team win gold medal in Commonwealth Games
Australia women’s cricket teamhave continued their domination in cricket as now they won the final of theCommonwealth Games 2022 against India on Sunday (August 7) in Birmingham. W
Bangladesh fail to hold grip as Australia make it 7 out of 7
Bangladesh are officially out of semi-final contentions for the 2022 Women's Cricket World Cup after Australia beat them by five wickets in the two sides' first ODI meeting at Basi
Beth Mooney undergoes jaw surgery in front of Ashes
Beth Mooney faces a nervous wait to be fit for the upcoming Women's Ashes and ICC ODI World Cup following jaw surgery. On Monday, the batsman was punched in the face while facing t
Smith wins third Allan Border Medal
Australia's star batsman Steve Smith has won the Allan Border Medal, highest honour at the 2021 Australia Cricket Awards, as he scored more runs than any of his compatriots through
ICC announces Women's T20 World Cup 2020 Team of the Tournament
At the end of the 8th edition of the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup, International Cricket Council (ICC) has announced the best team of the tournament comprising greatest performers of
Australia clinch record fifth World Cup title
Australia have won back-to-back titles and for the fifth time in the women's T20 World Cup final beating India.With the help of Alyssa Healy and Beth Mooney in batting and with the