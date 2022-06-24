Bert Sutcliffe News
Daryl Mitchell breaks 73-year-old record
New Zealand all-rounder DarylMitchell has set a new record for most runs scored by a New Zealand player in aTest series against England.The 31-year-old has scored 482runs at 120.5
