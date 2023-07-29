Bengaluru News
ICC checks out ODI World Cup venues in Bengaluru, Chennai, Thiruvananthapuram
The International Cricket Councilhas sent an inspection team to each of the venues that will be used for ODI WorldCup this year (taking place in October and November).The ICC squad
Australia to have training camp in Bengaluru ahead of first test in Nagpur
After a two-day spin camp in Sydney, Australia will continue its preparations for the Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Bengaluru. The visiting team will train in the city for 4 days befor
'Below average' Bengaluru pitch handed one demerit point by ICC
The second match of the two match test series between India and Sri Lanka was played atM.Chinnaswamy Stadium, Bengaluru. The hosts won the contest in one sided manner, now ICC has
A name change imminent for RCB ahead of 2020 IPL?
Ahead of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Virat Kohli-led franchise Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are going for a possible name change.The possibility a