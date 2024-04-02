Ben Stokes News
Ben Stokes opts out of the T20 world cup selection
The English talismanic all rounder and Test team captain Ben Stokes has opted out from the selection of upcoming ICC men's T20 world cup, which is set to be commenced from 1st June
Ravichandran Ashwin takes a dig at Ben Stokes
Australia won the second Testagainst New Zealand. They won by 3 wickets thanks to a great innings byMitchell Marsh and Alex Carey. India all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin, whopulled
Technology has gone wrong on this occasion: Stokes on Crawley's dismissal
Watching the action replay, manythought that Kuldeep Yadav's delivery would not stay on the wicket. Half wouldbe outside the wicket, meaning the umpire's call would stand. But that
Jonny Bairstow unsure of his role as wicket-keeper in India
Jonny Bairstow's fitnessstruggled throughout 2023, and at one point he appeared to be declared out forthe entire season. His fortunes, however, transformed, and he returned for the
England want to wait till last moment to include Stokes, Archer in T20 World Cup squad
Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer areone of England's best cricketers. But both are battling long-term injuries. Stokesunderwent knee surgery after the ODI World Cup and Archer is still
Ben Stokes starts rehab now after knee surgery
England men's Test captain Ben Stokes underwent surgery for his serious knee injury less than two months before the India Test series.Ben Stokes has begun rehabilitation after surg
England All-rounder Ben Stokes withdraws from IPL 2024
England Test captain Ben Stokes, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings in the Indian Premier League (IPL), has opted out of the 2024 edition citing his workload and fitness concern
Ben Stokes to make a decision regarding his ODI future following knee surgery
After England's poor World Cupperformance, Ben Stokes said he will consider whether to return to ODIretirement after undergoing knee surgery.Although England beat Pakistan by93 run
Stokes, Willey star in England's dominating win over Pakistan
England signed off their world cup campaign with a thumping win over Pakistan by 93 runs on Saturday (11th November). Ben Stokes 84 and 3 fer from David Willey helped England crash
Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helps England have a massive victory over Netherlands
England crushed Netherlands by 160 runs on Wednesday (8th November). Ben Stokes maiden world cup hundred helped them post 339. On thr contrast, Moeen and Rashid shared 3 wickets ea
Adam Zampa's all round brilliance gives Australia their fifth win on the trot
Australia beaten England by 33 runs on Saturday (4th November) at Narendra Modi Cricket Stadium. Adam Zampa's excellent outing both with the bat and bowl helped Aussies win the mat
Ben Stokes have to undergo knee surgery after the World Cup
England's Ben Stokes will undergo knee surgery after the World Cup to cure long-standing fitness problems and extend his career.England's Ben Stokes will have to undergo surgery at