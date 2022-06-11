
Ben Cooper News
thumb

Tom Cooper to make Netherlands comeback in ODIs after nine years

Veteran batsman Tom Cooper hasbeen named in the Netherlands side to face England in three World Cup SuperLeague ODIs in Amstelveen next week, his first ODI appearance in nine years

thumb

Netherland's Ben Cooper retires from international cricket age of 29

Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from international cricket on Saturday after an eight-year career.Dutch batsman Ben Cooper announced his retirement from internati

thumb

Netherlands win the 2019 ICC World Twenty20 Qualifier

Netherlands have been the champions for the ICC T20 World Cup qualification in Australia next year.The Dutch defeated Papua New Guinea by 7 wickets in the final on Saturday. After

