Beep test News
Nannu claims Shakib's score close to 11
Earlier in the morning on Wednesday, November 12, sources informed Shakib Al Hasan had scored 13.7 in beep test. However, chief selector Minhajul Abedin Nannu later clarified the s
Shakib scores the highest in beep test
Shakib Al Hasan is already taking the spotlight to his side after returning to Bangladesh with 'relief' of suspension ending. The ace all-rounder scored 13.7 in the beep test.A tot
Cricketers complete Yo-Yo test trial, Al-Amin shows surprise
Time will tell how much impact the Yo-Yo test will have on Bangladesh cricket. But for now, cricketers are sweating their heads off. The test has been remarked as mandatory for the