BCL 2022-23 News
If I perform well, I will definitely get a chance in the national team: Nasir

Bangladesh all-rounder NasirHossain has been away from the national team for a long time. Although he wasonce a regular member, he also received the name of a finisher. Nasir wants

Top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in BCL 2022-23

The ODI edition of the 2022-23season of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been completed. BCB NorthZone and BCB South Zone faced each other in the final of this season. After

BCB North Zone claim BCL title

Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi

BCL final under floodlights, to be broadcast live on YouTube

The final of the ODI edition ofthe Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) will be held on Sunday (November 27). The title-decidingmatch between BCB South Zone and BCB North Zone will be p

Mithun's century goes in vain as Shahadat-Riyad partnership seals win for BCB North Zone

Even though everyone in the teamfailed, Mohammad Mithun scored a great century. However, this century of theBCB Central Zone captain was marred by the eye-catching partnership of S

Naim Sheikh hits another fifty as BCB South Zone secure BCL final

Opener Naim Sheikh, who was leftout of the national team recently, is in great form in the ongoing BangladeshCricket League (BCL). His hat-trick half-century saw a hat-trick victor

Islami Bank East Zone secure big win against BCB Central Zone in BCL

Islami Bank East Zone beat BCBCentral Zone by 114 runs in today’s Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) match.Batting first, East Zone put up a fighting total of 254 runs. In response, C

Miraz fifer gives BCB South Zone win in low-scoring match

Bowlers have dominated the firstmatch of the ongoing Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) on Sunday (November 20) inSavar. After Mohammad Saifuddin’s 5-wicket haul, Mehidy Hasan Miraz a

Central Zone claim BCL One-Day after red-ball success

Walton Central Zone has won the ODI Cup Independence Cup of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). In the final match of the event on Saturday (January 15), the team defeated BCB South

Shakib considers BCL-BPL as his major preparation

Shakib Al Hasan will have a busy time despite his leave from the New Zealand tour. He will play in the One Day version of BCL followed by mega event BPL. He informed these are hi

Taylor welcomes Tiger's win at Mount Maunganui

Ross Taylor will bid farewell to cricket with Bangladesh series. The feeling of saying goodbye at home did not turnvery pleasant. The Kiwis lost the first match and lost the chan

Shakib-Tamim will face each other on BCL opener

The long version format of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been accomplished on November 6. Now it's time for the One Day version to be rolled on the field.Shakib-Tamim will f

