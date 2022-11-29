
BCB South Zone News
thumb

Top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in BCL 2022-23

The ODI edition of the 2022-23season of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been completed. BCB NorthZone and BCB South Zone faced each other in the final of this season. After

thumb

BCB North Zone claim BCL title

Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi

thumb

Mithun's century goes in vain as Shahadat-Riyad partnership seals win for BCB North Zone

Even though everyone in the teamfailed, Mohammad Mithun scored a great century. However, this century of theBCB Central Zone captain was marred by the eye-catching partnership of S

thumb

Naim Sheikh hits another fifty as BCB South Zone secure BCL final

Opener Naim Sheikh, who was leftout of the national team recently, is in great form in the ongoing BangladeshCricket League (BCL). His hat-trick half-century saw a hat-trick victor

thumb

280-300 runs must be scored against India: Miraz

Bangladesh will face India in theODI series at home after two weeks. Before this series, the cricketers arepreparing themselves by playing the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket

thumb

South Zone & Central Zone reach BCL final

Walton Central Zone andBCB South Zone have qualified for the final of the 9th edition of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). The champion decider match for the 2021-2022 season will b

thumb

Sunzamul's fiery spell hands East Zone thrashing defeat

Spinner Sunzamul Islam delievered a match winning spell for North Zone in Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). He grabbed 8 wickets during the second innings, to earn the best figure o

thumb

North Zone emerge BCL champions

Prime Bank North Zone have emerged the champions of the 5th edition of franchise based first-class tournament Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) by earning three points from the drawn

