Top five run-scorers and wicket-takers in BCL 2022-23
The ODI edition of the 2022-23season of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) has been completed. BCB NorthZone and BCB South Zone faced each other in the final of this season. After
BCB North Zone claim BCL title
Litton Das-led BCB North Zonehave won the title in the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL)2022-23 season. Despite the failure of the batting, Nasir Hossain's incredi
Mithun's century goes in vain as Shahadat-Riyad partnership seals win for BCB North Zone
Even though everyone in the teamfailed, Mohammad Mithun scored a great century. However, this century of theBCB Central Zone captain was marred by the eye-catching partnership of S
Naim Sheikh hits another fifty as BCB South Zone secure BCL final
Opener Naim Sheikh, who was leftout of the national team recently, is in great form in the ongoing BangladeshCricket League (BCL). His hat-trick half-century saw a hat-trick victor
280-300 runs must be scored against India: Miraz
Bangladesh will face India in theODI series at home after two weeks. Before this series, the cricketers arepreparing themselves by playing the ODI edition of the Bangladesh Cricket
South Zone & Central Zone reach BCL final
Walton Central Zone andBCB South Zone have qualified for the final of the 9th edition of Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). The champion decider match for the 2021-2022 season will b
Sunzamul's fiery spell hands East Zone thrashing defeat
Spinner Sunzamul Islam delievered a match winning spell for North Zone in Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL). He grabbed 8 wickets during the second innings, to earn the best figure o
North Zone emerge BCL champions
Prime Bank North Zone have emerged the champions of the 5th edition of franchise based first-class tournament Bangladesh Cricket League (BCL) by earning three points from the drawn