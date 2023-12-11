
BBL13 News
Sydney Thunder vs Brisbane Heat BBL 13 Match 6, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Brisbane Heat will look to maintain their top spot in the points table when they take on the Sydney Thunder on Tuesday. The game will be played at Manuka Oval in Canberra.Sydne

Sydney Sixers vs Melbourne Renegades BBL13 Match 02, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Sydney Sixers will begin their BBL 13 campaign by hosting the Melbourne Renegades on Friday. The game will be played at the iconic SCG and will be a day/night affair.The Sydney

Rashid Khan pull out of BBL 13 due to back injury

The Adelaide Strikers have been rocked by the news that Afghanistan leg-spinner Rashid Khan has withdrawn from the upcoming Season 13 of the Big Bash League due to a back injury re

