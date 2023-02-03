
BBL Final News
thumb

Perth Scorchers vs Brisbane Heat, BBL Final, Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket

The Perth Scorchers take on the Brisbane Heat in the 2022-23 Big Bash League final on Saturday night. The Scorchers won the tournament last year, finished first in the group stage

thumb

BBL: Mitch Marsh on his way play to BBL finals

Perth Scorchers star Mitch Marsh looks almost certain to play in Friday's BBL Finals at Marvel Stadium after successfully fighting his way through another training session on Wedne

