BBL 2020-21 News
Vince 95 seals Sydney Sixers 3rd BBL title
Sydney Sixers have won their second consecutive Big Bash League (BBL) season after defeating Perth Scorchers in the final of the tenth edition at Sydney Cricket Ground.[caption id=
Mitch Marsh escapes suspension despite umpire outburst
Mitchell Marsh has escaped suspension for showing dissent at an umpire's decision at Manuka Oval, which means he is free to take part in the KFC BBL Challenger Final.However, the 2
Watch: Weatherald gets run out twice in a single delivery
Adelaide Strikers batsman Jake Weatherald got run out twice in the same delivery during a league game against Sydney Thunders.This Australian summer's Big Bash League is slowly mov
Watch: Ollie Davies smashes five consecutive sixes
Sydney Thunder's right-handed batsman Ollie Davies smashed five straight sixes in two different overs in the league game against Melbourne Renegades.The Australian summer of cricke
BBL set to welcome crowds
The Men's Big Bash League 2020-21 season will see crowds at the stadiums amid pandemic.The tickets for December matches in Hobart, Launceston, Canberra, Brisbane and the Gold Coast
Shakib denied BBL contract by Cricket Australia
World No.1 ODI and No.2 T20I all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been denied a Big Bash League (BBL) contract due to Cricket Australia's zero tolerance against corruption.Shakib served
‘Power Surge’, ‘X-factor’, 'Bash Boost' - BBL reveals astonishing new rules
Australian Big Bash League (BBL) has always been at the forefront of all new innovations in cricket. The tenth edition of this domestic T20 tournament has three new additions, 'Pow
Morkel in BBL as 'local player'
Former South African fast bowler Morne Morkel has signed with Brisbane Heat as a local player for the upcoming Big Bash League (BBL) 2020-21.Morkel has gained permanent residency i
Absolutely no chance of playing BBL: Smith
Steve Smith has explicitly made himself unavailable for the Big Bash League 2020-21 season due to restrictions set for COVID-19 pandemic and national duties.Reports reveal that Dav
Tahir, Afghan teen roped in to Melbourne Renegades
Melbourne Renegades have made two new foreign signings as the tenth edition of Big Bash League is coming closer.South African veteran leg-spinner Imran Tahir and Afghan 15-year-old
de Villiers pulls out of Big Bash
South African star AB de Villiers has put his family first and will not take part in Big Bash League 2020-21.AB and his wife Danielle are expecting their third child. Meanwhile the
Jason Roy heads to Perth Scorchers
Three-time Big Bash League winners Perth Scorchers have signed England's dashing opener Jason Roy for the upcoming season of BBL.Big Bash teams are signing up players for the tenth