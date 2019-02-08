
BBL 2018-19 News
Watch: Brisbane Heat in beast mode to chase 157 in 10 overs

Brisbane Heat chased down a target of 158 runs within ten overs in their last league game of this edition's Big Bash League.Big Bash League 2018-19 is coming closer to its end card

Watch: Archer's brilliance at boundary line

Jofra Archer did a good piece of work to grab a catch in the game between Hobart Hurricanes and Brisbane Heat in Big Bash League. This season's Big Bash League is closing towards i

Watch: Mccullum's ravishing effort to save a boundary in BBL

Former New Zealand player and skipper Brendon Mccullum did a fantastic job in the boundary line in the ongoing Big Bash League in Australia.This season's Big Bash League tournament

Sydney Thunder furious for not getting two points, makes official complaint to CA

A power outage forced the game between Brisbane Heat and Sydney Thunder to abandon midway in Australia’s Big Bash League (BBL).The Gabba fiasco has taken a new turn as Sydney Thund

Watch: Stanlake becomes victim of a hilarious run out

Australian fast bowler Billy Stanlake became a victim of a funny run out in a league game in Big Bash League.In a league game of Big Bash League, Adelaide Strikers took on Sydney T

Watch: Cutting's face cut open by dropped catch

Australia all-rounder Ben Cutting had a busted face after dropping a catch which fell straight to his face during the Big Bash League (BBL) match between Brisbane Heat and Melbourn

Watch: Brendon Mccullum almost took catch of the century

Former New Zealand skipper and player Brendon Mccullum pulled off a great effort to grab a catch and unfortunately he failed in the mission.Big Bash League of this Australian summe

Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder players pay last respect to Rashid Khan's father

Adelaide Strikers and Sydney Thunder players paid their last respect to Rashid Khan's father who passed away yesterday in his home town.Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan is suffering

Bancroft's ban ends, joins Perth Scorchers

Cameron Bancroft is one of the three Australian cricketers suspended for ball-tampering in South Africa series earlier this year.Bancroft’s nine month suspension term ends today (D

Watch: Cranky run out of Alex Carey in BBL

Australian domestic wicket-keeper batsman Alex Carrey involved in a terrible funny run out in the on going Big Bash League in Australia.Cricket Australia's T20 league Big Bash Leag

Watch: Bat flip toss goes horribly wrong

The bat flip toss has been introduced by Australia's Big Bash League (BBL) and it started from this season.The bat flip toss started from the first match of the tournament and for

Watch: Maxwell sends it out of the stadium in back to back balls in BBL

Australian all-rounder Glenn Maxwell hit back to back balls out of the stadium in a league match in ongoing Big Bash League in Australia.Australian cricket summer is highly engagin

