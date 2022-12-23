BBL 12 News
Sydney Thunder terminates Fazalhaq Farooqi's contract due to behaviour issues
The Sydney Thunder have called off their deal with Afghan left-arm pace bowler Fazalhaq Farooqi after a "conduct incident" sparked an investigation by Cricket Australia's integrity
Tymal Mills reveals his daughter suffering a stroke, withdraw from Big Bash League
England pace bowler Tymal Mills revealed that his withdraw from the Big Bash League came as a result of his two-year-old daughter suffering a stroke just before a flight to Austral
Shadab Khan grab a stunning catch on his own bowling in BBL 12
The 24-year-old plays for the Hobart Hurricanes. The BBL games Hurricanes and Perth Scorchers came to an end. Shadab added his magic and held on to one of the best catches towards
Adelaide Strikers vs Sydney Sixers, BBL Match 2 , Dream 11 Prediction, Fantasy Cricket
The Adelaide Strikers take on the Sydney Sixers in the KFC Big Bash League T20 on Wednesday 14 December 2022.Match 2 of Big Bash League 2022 will see Adelaide Strikers and Sydney S
BBL 12: Full Schedule, Squads,fixtures all you need to know
Australia's domestic T20 season will conclude within a week, and then the spotlight will shift to the Big Bash League (BBL) Season 12. In this year's BBL season, eight teams are fi
BBL: Zampa, Stoinis, Boult key for stars in Maxwell's absence
The Stars had a very productive draft and didn't lose any of the players who originally drafted them. They secured one of the biggest names available at Trent Boult after placing a
Adam Zampa becomes captain of Melbourne Stars in BBL
The Melbourne Stars are pleased to announce that Adam Zampa will replace Glenn Maxwell as captain for BBL|12.Adam Zampa has been named captain of the Melbourne Stars in the Big Bas
Perth Scorchers Marsh, Salt ruled out of BBL 12
International stars Mitch Marsh and Phil Salt will not feature in KFC BBL|12 as it is a massive one-two for Perth Scorchers title defense.Four-time BBL champions Perth Scorchers wi
BBL 12: Three Pakistani players selected by Hobarts Hurricanes in BBL 12 draft
Hobart Hurricanes selected three Pakistani players in the first-ever BBL Overseas Player Draft for the 12th edition of the tournament.Three Pakistani players were selected by the H
BBL 12: Australian Kurtis Patterson returns to Sydney Sixers in BBL
Kurtis Patterson's desire to spend Christmas at home with his newborn son has prompted the opening batter to leave Perth and return to the Sydney Sixers.Fearing his T20 career was
BBL 2022: Liam Livingstone and 70 other England players nominated for BBL draft
One of the cleanest forwards in the game is headed down under for another crack at the Big Bash, with Liam Livingstone set to lead an influx of 70 England BBL|12 draft nominations.
BBL 12: Pakistan's biggest superstars take part in the Big Bash League Draft
Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan and Shaheen Afridi have announced their availability for the upcoming Big Bash League 2022 and have been nominated for the opening draft.MELBOURNE: Acco