Batting Coach News
PCB announces management of Pakistan team for Australia tour
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team management for the upcoming Test tour to Australia, scheduled to take place from December 2023 to January 2024. They will pl
PCB will issue new NOC policy for foreign leagues, says Hafeez
Mohammad Hafeez, director of Pakistan men's cricket team, said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon issue a new policy on clearance certificate to allow national cricket
Grant Bradburn, Puttick takes charge of Pakistan team from Monday
Newly appointed head coach Grant Bradburn is due to arrive in Pakistan on Monday alongside batting coach Andrew Puttick to take the reins of the national cricket team, but the arri
Mohammad Yousuf skip the Afghanistan tour for personal reasons
Pakistan's batting advisor Mohammad Yousuf will not travel with the national team to the United Arab Emirates for the T20I series against Afghanistan for personal reasons.Mohammad
South Africa appoints Neil McKenzie as Batting consultant for West Indies Series
Batting consult for South Africa's upcoming two match Test series against West Indies, which begins on February 28, will be Neil McKenzie.South Africa have appointed former batsman
Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed batting coach of India women's team
Former Indian player Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been appointed batting coach for the Indian women's team ahead of this month's T20Is against Australia.Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been app
Dean Brownlie appointed as New Zealand women's batting coach
Former New Zealand batsman Dean Brownlie has been appointed as the new batting coach for the New Zealand women's team alongside Craig Howard, who joined the team as spin bowling co
Wasim Jaffer reappointed as the Punjab Kings batting coach
Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was reappointed batting coach of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.The Punjab Kings hav
Klusener resigns as Zimbabwe's batting coach before T20I World Cup
Lance Klusener has resigned from his position as Zimbabwe's batting coach with immediate effect. The former South Africa all-rounder and Zimbabwe Cricket have agreed to an amicable
Pakistan Cricket Board set to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as "permanent" batting coach
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as the national team's permanent batting coach.After improving the team's batting performance, the Pakistan
Pakistan’s batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf says we shows full confidence in the batting unit
Pakistan's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has expressed his belief in the batting line, claiming the national side can regularly hit 350 runs in one-day internationals because of th
Shahid Afridi aims to become Pakistan's new power hitting coach
Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said it would be an honor for him to serve as the high-impact coach of the men's national team in Pakistan when asked to do so by the