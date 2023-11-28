
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.

|


























































































left
right

Trending Now

See All
Batting Coach News
thumb

PCB announces management of Pakistan team for Australia tour

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has announced the team management for the upcoming Test tour to Australia, scheduled to take place from December 2023 to January 2024. They will pl

thumb

PCB will issue new NOC policy for foreign leagues, says Hafeez

Mohammad Hafeez, director of Pakistan men's cricket team, said that the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) will soon issue a new policy on clearance certificate to allow national cricket

thumb

Grant Bradburn, Puttick takes charge of Pakistan team from Monday

Newly appointed head coach Grant Bradburn is due to arrive in Pakistan on Monday alongside batting coach Andrew Puttick to take the reins of the national cricket team, but the arri

thumb

Mohammad Yousuf skip the Afghanistan tour for personal reasons

Pakistan's batting advisor Mohammad Yousuf will not travel with the national team to the United Arab Emirates for the T20I series against Afghanistan for personal reasons.Mohammad

thumb

South Africa appoints Neil McKenzie as Batting consultant for West Indies Series

Batting consult for South Africa's upcoming two match Test series against West Indies, which begins on February 28, will be Neil McKenzie.South Africa have appointed former batsman

thumb

Hrishikesh Kanitkar appointed batting coach of India women's team

Former Indian player Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been appointed batting coach for the Indian women's team ahead of this month's T20Is against Australia.Hrishikesh Kanitkar has been app

thumb

Dean Brownlie appointed as New Zealand women's batting coach

Former New Zealand batsman Dean Brownlie has been appointed as the new batting coach for the New Zealand women's team alongside Craig Howard, who joined the team as spin bowling co

thumb

Wasim Jaffer reappointed as the Punjab Kings batting coach

Former Indian cricketer Wasim Jaffer was reappointed batting coach of the Punjab Kings (PBKS) on Wednesday ahead of the 2023 Indian Premier League (IPL) season.The Punjab Kings hav

thumb

Klusener resigns as Zimbabwe's batting coach before T20I World Cup

Lance Klusener has resigned from his position as Zimbabwe's batting coach with immediate effect. The former South Africa all-rounder and Zimbabwe Cricket have agreed to an amicable

thumb

Pakistan Cricket Board set to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as "permanent" batting coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) has decided to appoint Mohammad Yousuf as the national team's permanent batting coach.After improving the team's batting performance, the Pakistan

thumb

Pakistan’s batting coach, Mohammad Yousuf says we shows full confidence in the batting unit

Pakistan's batting coach Mohammad Yousuf has expressed his belief in the batting line, claiming the national side can regularly hit 350 runs in one-day internationals because of th

thumb

Shahid Afridi aims to become Pakistan's new power hitting coach

Former Pakistani all-rounder Shahid Afridi has said it would be an honor for him to serve as the high-impact coach of the men's national team in Pakistan when asked to do so by the

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

© 2023 bdcricteam.com All rights reserved.

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.