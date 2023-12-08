Bas de Leede News
Samp Army marches to the top through a resounding win over New York Strikers
Bas de Leede’s fine three-wicketspell and a responsible unbeaten knock of 31 from Dewald Brevis lead SampArmy’s march to the top of the table defeating New York Strikers by sixwick
We also want to try and get the ICC's attention: Bas de Leede
The epic journey of the Netherlands in the World Cup continues. After defeating South Africa, who are in flying form, this time the Dutch defeated Bangladesh by 87 runs. Such
It wasn't the easiest track to bat on: De Leede after win against Bangladesh
The Netherlands fairytalecontinues at the World Cup. After beating South Africa, the Dutch beatBangladesh by 87 runs. Scott Edwards' team saw a great win over theTigers.The Netherl
All the records in Australia-Netherlands ODI World Cup match
Australia has gradually begun toregain its previous form in the World Cup. The five-time world championsdefeated the Netherlands by a massive margin of 309 runs. The Australians ha
Scott Edwards, bowlers script historic win for Dutch as Netherlands upset South Africa by 38 runs
Netherlands thumped South Africa by and make another upset in the tournament on Tuesday (17th October). Skipper Scott Edwards' unbeaten 78 followed by 3 fer from Logan Van Beek and
We will take learnings from Pakistan defeat, says Bas de Leede
The Netherlands lost their ODI World Cup opener against Pakistan on Friday, October 6. Playing at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad, the Netherlands failed to sco
Suad's class and Rauf's pace guided Pakistan home against Netherlands
Netherlands, the only associate team in ICC Men’s World Cup 2023, put on a spirited show against Pakistan at Hyderabad. However, Pakistan managed to bowled Dutch
Bas De Leede's all rounder brilliance goes in vain as Pakistan overcome Netherlands by 81 runs
Pakistan crushes Netherlands by 81 runs. Mohammad Rizwan and Saud Shakeel's 120 run stand and some late bursts from Shadab and Nawaz aided them to post 286 on the board despite an
Bas De Leede's electrifying 4 fer restricts Pakistan for 286
Netherlands have restricted Pakistan to 286. Bas De Leede's 4 wicket haul helped Netherlands restrict Pakistan for a per total of 286. On the other hand, Mohammad Rizwan and Saud S
Netherlands want to make the semifinals, says Bas de Leede
“We want to reach the semi-finals,” announced Bas de Leede on Thursday, a day before the first World Cup game against Pakistan in Hyderabad.Dutch all-rounder Bas de Leede has decla
ICC announces nominees for Men's Player of the Month July
Two of England's Ashes stars and a young Dutch phenomenon have been nominated for the ICC's Men of the Month July 2023 award.The International Cricket Council unveiled the latest i
Sri Lanka, Netherlands, Zimbabwe players headline ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023 Team of the Tournament
The International Cricket Council(ICC) has released the best XI of the ICC Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.There are three cricketers in the XI from Sri Lanka, Netherlands, and Zi