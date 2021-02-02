
Trending Now

Baroda News
Watch: Solanki perfectly emulates MS Dhoni's helicopter shot for a six in SMAT final

MS Dhoni is known for his trademark shot 'The Helicopter'. It's been a long time since we have seen Dhoni playing a helicopter shot. We expected him to deliver one in the previous

Baroda appoints Dav Whatmore as director of cricket

Former Australian cricketer Dav Whatmore has been appointed as the director of the Bordeaux Cricket Association (BCA). The 1996 World Cup-winning coach for Sri Lanka was appointed

Sexually harassed woman cricketer's medical reports awaited

BIPIN DANI[caption id="attachment_142698" align="aligncenter" width="495"] Suspension letter[/caption]Baroda Cricket Association (BCA) is awaiting the medical reports of one of the

Twitter explodes after commentator's Hindi remark in Karnataka vs Baroda game

Recently, a BCCI commentator came under fire after his controversial Hindi remark in the Karnataka vs Baroda game. It is a well-known fact that India's national language is Hindi.

Video: Yusuf Pathan shows dissent to the umpire, Rahane interferes

During a first round of the ongoing 86th season of the Ranji Trophy game between Baroda and Mumbai in Vadodara, experienced Baroda all-rounder Yusuf Pathan refused to make his way

