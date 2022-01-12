Bapu Nadkarni News
On this day in 1964: Bapu Nadkarni's most miserable bowling in Test cricket history
Nadkarni's economy rate of 0.16 in the innings is the lowest for an inning (min. 10 overs bowling) in the history of test cricket! The second name on this list is Gary Sobers, who
India's most economical bowler Bapu Nadkarni passes away
Former India all-rounder Bapu Nadkarni, best known for bowling a record 21 successive maiden overs in a Test match, has breadth his last on Friday at the age of 86. He left his wif