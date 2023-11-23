
Banned News
thumb

Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels hit with long-term ban for breach

Former West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after he was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) anti-corruption c

thumb

Asif Afridi banned for two years for corruption charges

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday banned spinner Asif Afridi from playing all cricket formats for two years amid corruption allegations.Asif Afridi has been banned for tw

thumb

Bangladeshi pacer Shohidul Islam has been banned for 10 months by the ICC for doping violations

Bangladeshi Pacer Shohidul Islam has been suspended for 10 months after pleading guilty to violating Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code (the presence of a prohibited substance

