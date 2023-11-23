Banned News
Former West Indies player Marlon Samuels hit with long-term ban for breach
Former West Indies batsman Marlon Samuels has been banned from all cricket for six years after he was found guilty of breaching the Emirates Cricket Board's (ECB) anti-corruption c
Asif Afridi banned for two years for corruption charges
The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Tuesday banned spinner Asif Afridi from playing all cricket formats for two years amid corruption allegations.Asif Afridi has been banned for tw
Bangladeshi pacer Shohidul Islam has been banned for 10 months by the ICC for doping violations
Bangladeshi Pacer Shohidul Islam has been suspended for 10 months after pleading guilty to violating Article 2.1 of the ICC Anti-Doping Code (the presence of a prohibited substance