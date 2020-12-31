Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe 2020 News
Year review: Bangladesh cricket in 2020
Year 2020 could have been a big year for Bangladesh cricket. Everything went smooth until all entered the new normal.2020 had promised an ample of matches for Bangladesh men's team
Liton's 'lit' year
The year 2020 has been groundbreaking for Bangladesh opener Liton Das, who shackled ODI records in the year.It is fascinating as well as extraordinary how one particular series can
Tamim shuts down Mashrafe comparisons, pleads for time
Tamim Iqbal, the newly appointed Bangladesh captain for the 50-over format, has requested everybody on Saturday (March 14) to give him some time so that he could make a difference
Prime Minister congratulates Tigers, hopes to continue winning spree
Following Bangladesh's brilliant 9-wicket victory over Zimbabwe in the second and final T20I on Wednesday (March 11) to complete an all-format whitewash, they have received the hea
Liton stars again as Bangladesh complete all-format whitewash
Bangladesh handed Zimbabwe a 9-wicket defeat in the second and final T20I at the Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium in Mirpur, Dhaka to complete an all-format whitewash.After w
Tamim Iqbal unlikely to play in last T20I against Zimbabwe
Bangladesh's newly appointed ODI skipper Tamim Iqbal is likely to be rested in the second and last Twenty20 international match against Zimbabwe.The match is scheduled to take plac
Soumya feels changes in batting after marriage
Newly married. For the first time after the marriage, Soumya Sarkar took the field against Zimbabwe in the first of two-match T20I series against Zimbabwe. In the first game of the
Bangladesh continue domination in T20I opener
Bangladesh have kept on their form against Zimbabwe as they take 1-0 lead in the two-match T20I series with a 48-run victory in the first match at Shere Bangla National Cricket Sta
One ticket per person, BCB announces for coronavirus scare
For the first Twenty20 international of the series between Bangladesh and Zimbabwe to be staged later on Monday in Dhaka, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has announced that ther
Bangladesh vs Zimbabwe, 1st T20I: Probable Playing XI and Pitch Report
Bangladesh and Zimbabwe will face each other in the first of two-match T20I series on Monday, March 9. The match will begin at 6pm at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur
Confident Bangladesh look to confident dominance in T20Is
After dominating performances in the one-off Test and the three-match ODI series, Bangladesh will look to continue their glorious run against Zimbabwe in the T20I series as well, s
We wanted to give a 'winning note' to Mashrafe: Liton Das
“We wanted to give a 'winning note' in the last match of Mashrafe bhai as a captain. The whole team wanted to make a good result, that's it.”Bangladesh wicketkeeper batsman Liton D