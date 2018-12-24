bangladesh vs windies 2018 News
Steyn gives opinion on the controversial no-ball incident
South Africa speed star Dale Steyn has his say on the controversial no-ball incident which happened during the third T20I between Bangladesh and Windies at the Shere-e-Bangla Natio
Brathwaite ready to risk sanction for the team in 'No-Ball' case
The third and final T20I between Bangladesh and Windies was marred by some controversial decisions ejected by the match officials.[caption id="attachment_111525" align="alignnone"
Shakib, Lewis get highs on latest ICC T20I ranking
Windies cricketers have enjoyed big leaps in the latest ICC T20I ranking following the series win against Bangladesh.The lastly published MRF Tyres ICC T20I Player Ranking on Sunda
All did not end well for Bangladesh
There is an old saying. All well that ends well. It did not happen for Bangladesh Cricket team in year 2018. West Indies won the last T20 match by 50 runs and won the three matches
If you don't stand for something, you fall for everything: Braithwaite
Windies skipper Carlos Braithwaite has insisted that he has no regrets for arguing with the umpires and feels it was not wrong to fight for what was rightfully theirs.[caption id="
Brathwaite thrashes match official's decisions
Windies skipper Carlos Brathwaite poured frustration upon the decisions of match officials which he felt, went against his team in several occasions during the limited over and T20
Umpiring controversy negatively affected Bangladesh: Rhodes
Visiting Windies have clinched the three match T20I series against Bangladesh defeating hosts by 50 runs in the third and final match on Saturday at the Shere Bangla National Stadi
Twitter reacts after umpire's comical error which led to controversy
The third and the final T20I between Bangladesh and Windies turned out to be a one-sided encounter, but the match will be remembered for a long time due to the on-field umpire Tanv
Shakib's 13th Player of the Series award levels Jayasuriya
Shakib Al Hasan has been awarded Player of the Series for the second time in the recently concluded Bangladesh vs Windies bilateral series. He has now 13 Man of the Series awards,
Album: Bangladesh vs Windies 3rd T20I, Dhaka
Windies have sealed the three-match T20I series by 2-1 following 50-run victory in the third and final T20I at Shere Bangla National Cricket Stadium, Mirpur.The tourists posted 190
Bangladesh hand T20I series to Windies
Windies have taken the T20I series 2-1 after they rattled Bangladesh by 50 runs in the third T20I in Dhaka. The match had questionable umpiring decisions.[caption id="attachment_11
Umpiring errors cause massive chaos in Mirpur
Horrendous umpiring from the on-field umpires has caused massive chaos in the third and the final T20I between Bangladesh and Windies at the Mirpur Shere-e-Bangla National Cricket