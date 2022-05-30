Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2022 News
Bangladesh spinners need to learn from Sri Lanka series
The recently-concluded Sri Lankaseries was not a good one for the Bangladesh bowlers. Especially the spinnerscould not take advantage of the wickets of Chattogram and Dhaka. The Ti
BCB arranges 4-day special camp for spinners
The lack of spinners forBangladesh in the Test format has become clear in the recently concludedBangladesh-Sri Lanka Test series. With the end of the series, the BangladeshCricket
Sujon suggests Mominul to leave captaincy
Khaled Mahmud Sujon, the teamdirector of the national team, is in favor of relieving Mominul Haque of theleadership role due to the pressure of form created by the captaincy. Howev
Bangladesh feel lack of quality spinners in Tests
Bangladesh’s spin department consistsof several off-spinners. The last time a leg-spinner played was seven yearsago. It has been thought for so long that Bangladesh are rich in the
Miraz was a big loss: Domingo disappointed with Mosaddek's performance
After a miserable defeat by 10 wicketsagainst Sri Lanka in the final Test of the two-match Test series against SriLanka at home, Bangladesh coach Russell Domingo said that all-roun
BCB to send cricketers to psychologists to deal with mental problems
Bangladesh cricketers cannot playtwo Tests in a row - Dhaka Test has once again provided an instance for suchallegations. Bangladesh have accepted a miserable defeat in the Dhaka T
We don't have cricketers like Tamim and Mushfiqur: BCB chief
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)chief Nazmul Hassan Papon earlier said that there are alternatives for allsenior cricketers except Shakib. However, after Mushfiqur's century in Chatt
BCB happy with Mominul's captaincy
The captain is usually the bestperformer in the team. There is no doubt that Mominul Haque was once the best performerin the Test team. Many considered him the leader of the team.
Karunaratne dedicates Test victory to people back home
Sri Lanka have gone bankrupteconomically. There are trouble and instability among the people of thecountry. Sri Lankan cricketers make a reason for smiling for the country’speople
Domingo thinks spin-friendly wickets will harm Bangladesh in long-term
the current head coach of the Tigers, sees the Test victory as a loss for thecountry's cricket by making spin-friendly wickets.Bangladesh lost the Test to ateam like England-Austra
Mominul rues poor bowling after 10-wicket defeat
After a dismal 10-wicket loss againstSri Lanka Bangladesh captain, Mominul Haque has said that they have to work onbowling in the upcoming days, especially in the pace bowling depa
Shakib wishes to continue his 'chinaman' action in ODIs and T20s
Wrist spin is always valued incricket. And if that is from the left hand, then there is more added value init. World cricket is now dominated by chinaman bowlers from differentcoun