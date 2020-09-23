
Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka 2020 News
Saifuddin awaits for dream Test debut

Bangladesh pace bowling all rounder is Mohammad Saifuddin has been one of the most important asset for Bangladesh in shorter format specially in T20. Therefore, as a pace bowling a

SLC negotiating with BCB to reduce one Test

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is currently in discussion with the Sri Lankan Cricket Board (SLC) to finalize the national team's upcoming tour schedule to Sri Lanka. It has be

Bangladesh to play three T20s in Sri Lanka?

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) was scheduled to send its national team to Sri Lanka earlier this year in July for a three-match Test series which was part of the ICC World Test

