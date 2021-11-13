
Bangladesh vs Ireland News
thumb

Tigers set to tour Ireland in May

Bangladesh will travel to Ireland in May next year to play the series, which has been postponed due to the Corona epidemic. However, due to the complexity of the schedule, the sco

thumb

Bangladesh tour of Ireland on brink of postponement

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is now considering to postpone the tour of Ireland after taking the decision of postponing Pakistan tour.BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Ak

thumb

Ireland A team to tour Bangladesh

Ireland A team is coming to Bangladesh to play 5 match ODI series and 1 four-day match against Bangladesh A. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বাংলাদেশ সফরে আসছে আয়ারল্যান্ড]Ireland A team will arrive

thumb

Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Ireland, Match-4, Tri-nation series

Bangladesh took on Ireland on the fourth match of Tri-nation series. Mashrafe and his co got their first victory of the series by thrashing the home side.After asking to bat first,

thumb

Mashrafe eclipses Walsh, Ambrose

[caption id="attachment_75037" align="aligncenter" width="952"] Mashrafe having a chat with bowling coach Courtney Walsh.[/caption]Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was outst

thumb

Watch: Soumya's stormy innings of 87 runs against Ireland

Dashing hard hitter of the ball Soumya Sarkar brought up his back to back half-centuries in the Tri-nation  series and helped his side Bangladesh to get a emphatic victory of 8 wic

thumb

Bangladesh get emphatic victory over Ireland

Bangladesh get their first victory in the Tri-nation series by thrashing the host Ireland. Today, Mashrafe and his co beat Ireland comprehensively by 8 wickets.After losing toss, I

thumb

Preview: Bangladesh to take on Ireland in the 4th match of Tri-series

In the fourth match of the Tri series, 2017 consisting of Bangladesh, New Zealand and Ireland, host Ireland will lock horn with Bangladesh at the Village in Dublin. The match will

thumb

Rain wrecks Tigers' practice session in Dublin

Rain continues to interrupt the tri – series among Bangladesh, Ireland and New Zealand hosted by Ireland. After the inaugural match of the tournament between Bangladesh and Ireland

thumb

Rain ruins first match of Tri - nation series

Khandkar Saleque Sufi Heavy rain on a chilly day ruined the first match of the Bangladesh – Ireland –New Zealand tri - nation series in Malahide, Dublin.Bangladesh after being put

thumb

Opening match of Tri-nation series washed out in rain

The opening match between Bangladesh and host Ireland cricket team has been called off due to continuously raining at Malahide, Dublin. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বৃষ্টিতে ভেসে গেল বাংলাদেশ ও আ

thumb

Live: Bangladesh to bat first against Ireland

Bangladesh take on host Ireland cricket team in the tri-nation series opener. Home side Ireland have won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ আয়ারল্যান্ডের বিপ

