Bangladesh vs Ireland News
Tigers set to tour Ireland in May
Bangladesh will travel to Ireland in May next year to play the series, which has been postponed due to the Corona epidemic. However, due to the complexity of the schedule, the sco
Bangladesh tour of Ireland on brink of postponement
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is now considering to postpone the tour of Ireland after taking the decision of postponing Pakistan tour.BCB Cricket Operations Committee Chairman Ak
Ireland A team to tour Bangladesh
Ireland A team is coming to Bangladesh to play 5 match ODI series and 1 four-day match against Bangladesh A. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বাংলাদেশ সফরে আসছে আয়ারল্যান্ড]Ireland A team will arrive
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Ireland, Match-4, Tri-nation series
Bangladesh took on Ireland on the fourth match of Tri-nation series. Mashrafe and his co got their first victory of the series by thrashing the home side.After asking to bat first,
Mashrafe eclipses Walsh, Ambrose
[caption id="attachment_75037" align="aligncenter" width="952"] Mashrafe having a chat with bowling coach Courtney Walsh.[/caption]Bangladesh ODI skipper Mashrafe Mortaza was outst
Watch: Soumya's stormy innings of 87 runs against Ireland
Dashing hard hitter of the ball Soumya Sarkar brought up his back to back half-centuries in the Tri-nation series and helped his side Bangladesh to get a emphatic victory of 8 wic
Bangladesh get emphatic victory over Ireland
Bangladesh get their first victory in the Tri-nation series by thrashing the host Ireland. Today, Mashrafe and his co beat Ireland comprehensively by 8 wickets.After losing toss, I
Preview: Bangladesh to take on Ireland in the 4th match of Tri-series
In the fourth match of the Tri series, 2017 consisting of Bangladesh, New Zealand and Ireland, host Ireland will lock horn with Bangladesh at the Village in Dublin. The match will
Rain wrecks Tigers' practice session in Dublin
Rain continues to interrupt the tri – series among Bangladesh, Ireland and New Zealand hosted by Ireland. After the inaugural match of the tournament between Bangladesh and Ireland
Rain ruins first match of Tri - nation series
Khandkar Saleque Sufi Heavy rain on a chilly day ruined the first match of the Bangladesh – Ireland –New Zealand tri - nation series in Malahide, Dublin.Bangladesh after being put
Opening match of Tri-nation series washed out in rain
The opening match between Bangladesh and host Ireland cricket team has been called off due to continuously raining at Malahide, Dublin. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বৃষ্টিতে ভেসে গেল বাংলাদেশ ও আ
Live: Bangladesh to bat first against Ireland
Bangladesh take on host Ireland cricket team in the tri-nation series opener. Home side Ireland have won the toss and asked Bangladesh to bat first. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ আয়ারল্যান্ডের বিপ