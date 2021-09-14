


Did the series victories actually help the Tigers?

In recent times, Bangladesh have wenton to win T20I series against Australia and New Zealand in a convincing manner.With such dominating victories, one would actually think Banglad



Conditions brought Aussies undone: Ponting on Bangladesh series result

Ricky Ponting, former Australia captain, has reacted to Australia's recent woes in T20Is where they have succumbed defeats in the West Indies and Bangladesh.In both tours, an under



Bangladesh celebrate Australia series win with cake-cutting ceremony

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) hasarranged a cake-cutting ceremony on Wednesday to celebrate the unprecedentedsuccess of the Bangladesh cricket team against Australia. Organized by



Australia's learnings from Bangladesh series ahead of T20 World Cup

Australiawere heavily dominated by Bangladesh in their recent five-match T20I series where the homeside won the series convincingly with a margin of 4-1. Let’s have a deep diveinto



Shakib back as T20I's No.1 all-rounder

Shakib Al Hasan has surged to No.1 in the men's T20I all-rounder rankings.Shakib was the player of the series in Bangladesh's historic 4-1 series win over Australia at home. In the



Langer gets into argument with staffer for posting Bangladesh celebration video

Australia head coach coach JustinLanger and team manager Gavin Dovey were involved in a heated argument with anAustralian cricket staffer amidst the Bangladesh series, according to



CA satisfied with BCB's arrangements

Cricket Australia (CA) set anumber of conditions for cricketers to visit Bangladesh to protect them fromthe coronavirus. And with that conditions in mind, Bangladesh Cricket Board



Ban vs Aus 5th T20I: Nurul's hilarious stump-mic remarks go viral

Bangladesh cricket team have well and truly improved across all aspects of the game. They have transformed themselves into potential competitors and have all the tools and weapons



Shakib will be in the list of legends: Bashar

Bangladesh star all-rounderShakib Al Hasan has surpassedhimself in every match and taken himself to a unique position in every series. FormerBangladesh captain Habibul Bashar Sumon



Toss: Mosaddek, Saifuddin in as Bangladesh opt to bat first again

Bangladesh have won the toss andopted to bat first again against the visitors Australia in the last match of the five-match T20I series at Sher-e-Bangla National Cricket Stadium. T



Top 5 Bangladesh players against Australia T20Is

Bangladesh have thumped Australia with a margin of 4-1 in the five-match T20I series recently. It has been Bangladesh's first-ever bilateral series win against the Aussies. Through



Certainly the toughest conditions to play: Wade after 4-1 T20I series loss

Australia’s stand-in captainMatthew Wade has termed Bangladesh’s condition as the toughest condition toplay after their 4-1 loss against the hosts but also says that they have grea

