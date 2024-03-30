Bangladesh vs Afghanistan News
Afghanistan series of Bangladesh has been delayed
Bangladesh was supposed to play a full series against Afghanistan in July this year. But it has been postponed. The decision has been taken with the consent of the cricket boards o
The real upset of this World Cup was Afghanistan losing to Bangladesh: Aakash Chopra
Bangladesh started the World Cupby defeating Afghanistan. But after that, the Tigers lost badly in 6consecutive matches. Bangladesh has already been the first to be eliminated from
Bangladesh focusing on matches keeping aside celebrations after a win
Bangladesh have started the ODIWorld Cup with a dominant 6-wicket win against Afghanistan yesterday inDharamsala. They showed good performances in all sectors- batting, bowling and
Player safety issues at Dharamsala outfield in ICC World Cup
The first game played at the HPCAstadium in Dharamsala for the 2023 World Cup brought up concerns about thestate of the outfield. Even on game day, the pitch appeared uneven and la
Miraz is currently the biggest asset of Bangladesh team: Mashrafe
Former Bangladesh Mashrafe BinMortaza congratulated Bangladesh after the win against Afghanistan in the ICCWorld Cup. Especially he mentioned captain Shakib Al Hasan, Mehidy Hasan
Shoriful credits Shakib and team management
Bangladesh started their WorldCup campaign with a 6-wicket win against Afghanistan. The Tigers dominated theAfghans in all categories of batting-bowling-fielding. At the end of the
Tamim Iqbal congratulates Bangladesh after the win against Afghanistan
Bangladesh opener Tamim Iqbal madehimself unavailable for the World Cup because there have been severaldisagreements between Tamim and the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) about thef
I always have the hungriness: Miraz after playing another good innings at top
Recently, Bangladesh all-rounder MehidyHasan Miraz is getting a chance to bat regularly in the top order. Earlier too,he proved himself when he was given the opportunity. He has ma
Shakib praises bowlers after an easy win against Afghanistan
Bangladesh has made an incrediblestart to the 2023 ICC World Cup. The Tigers made a good start in the World Cupby defeating Afghanistan by 6 wickets in the first match. The Banglad
Live: Bangladesh bowl first against Afghanistan
Bangladesh have won the toss and elected to bowl first in the third match of the ongoing ICC World Cup on Saturday (October 7) in Dharamsala.Bangladesh select playing XI with five
Shanto, Miraz fifties take Bangladesh home after Shakib's 3 fer
Bangladesh have thumped Afghanistan by 6 wickets to open their World Cup campaign in style on Saturday (7th October). Shakib Al Hasan rose to the occasion and picked up 3 wickets,
