Bangladesh ve New Zealand 2021 News
Live: Bangladesh make 4 changes as NZ choose to bat
New Zealandcaptain Tom Latham yet again won the toss and continued the trend of battingfirst in the 5th match of the five-match T20I series. They series already have been won byBan
Bangladesh batters falter as NZ win dead rubber
New Zealand wonthe fifth match of the five-match T20I series against Bangladesh by 27 runs and finishedwith the series 3-2. The Blackcaps displayed complete dominance throughout th
Bangladesh to test bench strength as both teams look to finish high
Bangladeshwill be clashing against New Zealand for the fifth and final time in thefive-match, where Bangladesh have already won the series with an unassailablelead of 3-1. The matc
Live: NZ bat first with series on the line, Bangladesh unchanged
New Zealandcaptain Tom Latham yet again won the toss and elected to bat first in the fourth match ofthe five-match T20I series against Bangladesh. The Blackcapsmade 2 changes to th
New Zealand felt they could defend 93 to save series
New Zealand have been handed their first T20I series loss to Bangladesh, but the visitors still believed they could level the series 2-2.Bangladesh bowlers stepped up bowling New Z
Nasum, Fizz, Mahmudullah star as Bangladesh win their maiden T20I series against NZ
Bangladeshwin the fourth match by 6 wickets and clinch their first ever T20I seriesvictory with one match in hand. After conquering Australia, the Tigers went onto conquer the Blac
Can Bangladesh recover their batting as they eye series victory?
Bangladeshwill be taking on New Zealand in the fourth match of the five-match T20I seriestomorrow. The series is indeed poised at an interesting position where avictory for the Tig
Live: NZ bat first with three changes
New Zealandcaptain Tom Latham wins the toss and chooses to bat first in the third game ofthe five-match series against Bangladesh.Thevisitors make 3 changes to the side in this mus
NZ keep series alive as Riyad's 100th T20I doesn’t fare well
New Zealand come back strongly in the third T20I of the five-match series againstBangladesh, as the visitors won the match by a huge margin of 52 runs. The seriesis now 2-1 in favo
Pressure on NZ as Bangladesh look to create history
Bangladeshwill be eyeing their first ever T20I series victory against New Zealand. The two sides will be clashing against each other tomorrow at 4 pm. The host are already 2-0up in
Bangladesh hold nerve to go 2-0 up
Bangladesh barely hold off New Zealand and go 2-0 up in the five match series. This was the Tigers' second smallest T20I victory in terms of runs.After winning the toss and electin