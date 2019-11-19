Bangladesh U19 vs Sri Lanka U 19 News
Tawhid Hridoy makes world record in U19 cricket
Tawhid Hridoy becomes the first-ever batsman to score three consecutive hundreds in the history of U19 cricket.Bangladesh's U19 star Tawhid Hridoy is having the series of his life
Towhid's ton cruises Bangladesh U19 to series victory
Another eventful day for Bangladesh U19 team as they clinch the five-match ODI series against Sri Lanka U19 courtesy of an outstanding knock by Towhid Hridoy once again.There is no
Hridoy's blistering hundred clinches record-breaking win
Bangladesh U19 go 2-0 up after consecutive victories against Sri Lanka U19 courtesy of a blistering knock from Towhid Hridoy.Bangladesh U19 posted a mammoth score of 340 after bat
Young Tigers win the toss, elect to bat first against Sri Lanka
Bangladesh Under 19 cricket team opted to bat first after winning the toss against Sri Lanka in the second semi final of Asian Cricket Council (ACC) organized Under 19 Asia Cup 201