Bangladesh U-19s News
Shoriful, Joy are the future legend of Bangladesh cricket, says Naveed Nawaz
Bangladesh won the Under-19 WorldCup in 2020. Two members of that team Shoriful Islam and Mahmudul Hasan Joy arenow in the Bangladesh Test team. They won the World Cup under the co
Bangladesh U-19s vs Sri Lanka U-19s called off due to Covid
Bangladesh and Sri Lanka played their last match of the group stage of the Youth Asia Cup. However, two officials were found to be tested positive. Therefore the match had to be ab
Bangladesh storm past Kuwait to move one step closer to semi-finals
Bangladesh Under-19s thrash Kuwait by a huge margin in their second match of the ACC U-19 Asia Cup.The young tigers hailing from Bangladesh have almost confirmed the semi-final by
Bangladesh U19 start their Asia Cup campaign with a dominating win against Nepal
Bangladesh has started ACC Under-19 Asia Cup with a huge victory. The current under-19 world champions brushed aside Nepal by 154 runs in their first match of the tournament.After
Year review: Bangladesh cricket in 2020
Year 2020 could have been a big year for Bangladesh cricket. Everything went smooth until all entered the new normal.2020 had promised an ample of matches for Bangladesh men's team
Bangladesh U-19 camp scheduled in Sylhet
A 31-member Bangladesh U-19 squad has been named for a two-week practice camp in Sylhet.Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has made an arrangement of hosting the U-19 team's practice i
Bangladesh U-19's Sozib commits suicide
Young Bangladeshi cricketer Mohammad Sozib has committed suicide at home after not being considered for Bangabandhu T20 Cup 2020.The 21-year-old Sozib travelled with Saif Hassan-le
Bangladesh U-19s into quarters as group champions
Youth Tigers have confirmed their spot in the quarter-finals of ICC U-19 World Cup 2020 as table-toppers of Group C. Their final group stage match against Pakistan has been abandon