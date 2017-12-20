
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







  • Home
  • Bangladesh Premier League 2017
Bangladesh Premier League 2017 News
thumb

New domestic T20 league to be arranged with Premier League teams

The BPL governing council authority informed on their pondering over a new domestic T20 league comprised of only local cricketers. The thought, however, was spontaneously embraced

thumb

Al-Amin Hossain accused of illegal bowling action

Bangladesh national team fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain has been officially accused of suspected bowling action. Playing for Comilla Victorians during the last completed BPL, match of

thumb

BCB longs to own production rights of next BPL

Surrounded by wide criticism and dissatisfaction, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has protracted attention towards progression of BPL telecast and commentary standard.BCB director and

thumb

Tamim might face punishment for violating rules of contract

Making bad indications about pitches and outfield during the just completed Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians’ captain Tamim Iqbal Khan has been under judgement by disc

thumb

Gayle to play for Rangpur Riders in BPL 2018

Christopher Henry Gayle single handedly demolished Khulna Titans in the eliminator and then Dhaka Dynamites in the final of BPL 2017, pocketed all the prestigious awards that of Ma

thumb

'We win the trophy for people's blessings' says Riders' CEO

Under an enthusiastic, dynamic leadership of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Rangpur Riders is the third franchise to hold the champion’s trophy after Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians.

thumb

Mashrafe never gives up: Chris Gayle

For the opposition, it was horrible indeed, the way Chris Gayle destructed all attempts of a bowling line up. Knocking down Dhaka Dynamites with an unbeaten ton, the West Indian le

thumb

Gayle not even counts sixes in an innings!

In the 57 run triumph of Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League final 2017 – 18, Christopher Henry Gayle worked out, what has been termed by him, as one of the best inning

thumb

'To me, Comilla Victorians was the best team,' says Tamim

[caption id="attachment_90722" align="alignnone" width="696"] Tamim plays a shot.[/caption]Standing highest in the point table, Comilla Victorians entered into the play offs of BPL

thumb

Gayle becomes Man of the final and Man of the tournament

Chris Gayle single handedly knocked down last season’s champion Dhaka Dynamites to hand Rangpur Riders’ its’ maiden BPL title in the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.

thumb

Rangpur Riders triumph first BPL trophy, Mashrafe clinches title no. four

Bangladesh living legend Mashrafe Bin Mortaza lifted his fourth BPL title this night leading Rangpur Riders to a massive 58 run win over Dhaka Dynamites at the home of cricket Sher

thumb

Records galore as Gayle hammers 146*

Rangpur Riders' Chris Gayle has hit his second hundred in Bangladesh Premier League 2017 as he smashes 69-ball 146* against Dhaka Dynamites in the Final at Shere Bangla National Cr

app-banner

Subscribe to our NEWSLETTER

Home

Matches

Series

Video

Photos

More

More

    
                ██████╗ ██████╗ ██████╗ ███████╗██████╗ ███████╗ ██╗    ██████╗ ██████╗ ███╗   ███╗
                ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗██╔══██╗██╔════╝██╔══██╗╚════██║███║   ██╔════╝██╔═══██╗████╗ ████║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║█████╗  ██████╔╝    ██╔╝╚██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██╔████╔██║
                ██║     ██║   ██║██║  ██║██╔══╝  ██╔══██╗   ██╔╝  ██║   ██║     ██║   ██║██║╚██╔╝██║
                ╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██████╔╝███████╗██║  ██║   ██║   ██║██╗╚██████╗╚██████╔╝██║ ╚═╝ ██║
                 ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚══════╝╚═╝  ╚═╝   ╚═╝   ╚═╝╚═╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═════╝ ╚═╝     ╚═╝
    Developed By Coder71 Ltd.