Bangladesh Premier League 2017 News
New domestic T20 league to be arranged with Premier League teams
The BPL governing council authority informed on their pondering over a new domestic T20 league comprised of only local cricketers. The thought, however, was spontaneously embraced
Al-Amin Hossain accused of illegal bowling action
Bangladesh national team fast bowler Al-Amin Hossain has been officially accused of suspected bowling action. Playing for Comilla Victorians during the last completed BPL, match of
BCB longs to own production rights of next BPL
Surrounded by wide criticism and dissatisfaction, the Bangladesh Cricket Board has protracted attention towards progression of BPL telecast and commentary standard.BCB director and
Tamim might face punishment for violating rules of contract
Making bad indications about pitches and outfield during the just completed Bangladesh Premier League, Comilla Victorians’ captain Tamim Iqbal Khan has been under judgement by disc
Gayle to play for Rangpur Riders in BPL 2018
Christopher Henry Gayle single handedly demolished Khulna Titans in the eliminator and then Dhaka Dynamites in the final of BPL 2017, pocketed all the prestigious awards that of Ma
'We win the trophy for people's blessings' says Riders' CEO
Under an enthusiastic, dynamic leadership of Mashrafe Bin Mortaza, Rangpur Riders is the third franchise to hold the champion’s trophy after Dhaka Dynamites and Comilla Victorians.
Mashrafe never gives up: Chris Gayle
For the opposition, it was horrible indeed, the way Chris Gayle destructed all attempts of a bowling line up. Knocking down Dhaka Dynamites with an unbeaten ton, the West Indian le
Gayle not even counts sixes in an innings!
In the 57 run triumph of Rangpur Riders in the Bangladesh Premier League final 2017 – 18, Christopher Henry Gayle worked out, what has been termed by him, as one of the best inning
'To me, Comilla Victorians was the best team,' says Tamim
[caption id="attachment_90722" align="alignnone" width="696"] Tamim plays a shot.[/caption]Standing highest in the point table, Comilla Victorians entered into the play offs of BPL
Gayle becomes Man of the final and Man of the tournament
Chris Gayle single handedly knocked down last season’s champion Dhaka Dynamites to hand Rangpur Riders’ its’ maiden BPL title in the fifth edition of the Bangladesh Premier League.
Rangpur Riders triumph first BPL trophy, Mashrafe clinches title no. four
Bangladesh living legend Mashrafe Bin Mortaza lifted his fourth BPL title this night leading Rangpur Riders to a massive 58 run win over Dhaka Dynamites at the home of cricket Sher
Records galore as Gayle hammers 146*
Rangpur Riders' Chris Gayle has hit his second hundred in Bangladesh Premier League 2017 as he smashes 69-ball 146* against Dhaka Dynamites in the Final at Shere Bangla National Cr