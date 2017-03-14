Bangladesh National Cricket Team News
Franchises can take 3 cricketers from national pool
Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League (DPL) 2016-17 is expected to commence from April 7. Prior to the new season of DPL, participating franchises will get two days players' transf
Tamim Iqbal in front of new milestone
Bangladesh national cricket team opener Tamim Iqbal, dashing hard hitter of the ball is one the verge of another milestone. Tamim Iqbal has already become the leading scorer with t
Tigers eye on first victory in NZ
Bangladesh cricket team are going to take on New Zealand cricket team in the first ODI of three-match series in Christchurch, New Zealand. This match is scheduled to play at Hagly
Tigers all set to start New Zealand combat
Bangladesh cricket team are all set to start their combat in New Zealand after five more years. Before the battle against Blackcaps, the Tigers will play a 50 overs warm up match a
Tigers receive warm reception from mayor at Whangarei
Bangladesh cricket team are now in Whangarei, New Zealand to play a warm up match against New Zealand XI before the kick off series against the Blackcaps. After participating in a
Anamul Haque optimistic to comeback national team
The wicket-Keeper batsman of Bangladesh national cricket team, Anamul Haque Bijoy is being out of the national side for a long time. Since the ICC World Cup 2015 he had just played
Nannu explains why Nasir is dropped from the squad
Bangladesh Cricket Board named 22 men preliminary squad of Bangladesh national cricket team for New Zealand tour, surprisingly Nasir Hossain one of the finest all-rounder of Bangla
Watch: Tamim Iqbal's centuries against England in Tests
Century at Lord's:Tamim Iqbal, the left handed openers of Bangladesh had become the first Bangladeshi cricketer to score a century and put his on the honours board of at Lord's, L
Photo Album: Bangladesh vs Afghanistan, 3rd ODI
[gallery ids="45537,45557,45551,45535,45553,45556,45539,45540,45534,45536,45555,45541,45543,45550,45544,45545,45542,45546,45547,45548,45549,45552,45554,45538,45558,45559,45560,4556
Photo Album: Tigers conditioning camp for England series
England cricket team will come in Bangladesh to play a ODI series of 3 matches and Test series of 2 matches. Before this series, Tigers are working hard with their fitness in a c