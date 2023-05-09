
Bangladesh Coach News
Hathurusingha says Bangladesh preparation is not ideal for Ireland series

Ireland will take on Bangladesh for 3 match ODI series from 9 May, Tuesday at Chelmsford. Both of them had had meet up in march for a full series and they'll be meeting each other

Rubel Hossain announce his retirement from Test cricket

Bangladeshi fast bowler Rubel Hossain has announced his retirement from Test cricket but the Pacer will continue to play in the limited over format.Bangladeshi fast bowler Rubel Ho

Sridharan Sriram joining Bangladesh team as a TECHNICAL CONSULTANT

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former Indian spinner Sridharan Sriram as the head coach of the Bangladesh team for the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 20

