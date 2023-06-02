Bangladesh A vs West Indies A 2023 News
Confidence increases a lot: Mahmudul Hasan Joy after scoring century
Bangladesh 'A' team have drawnthe third Test match against West Indies 'A' team. Mahmudul Hasan Joy scored agreat century to save the match.Bangladesh could not takeadvantage with
Joy's stunning century and Yasir's 67* helps Bangladesh 'A' draw in last Test
The third four-day match betweenBangladesh 'A' team and West Indies 'A' team has ended with a draw withMahmudul Hasan Joy's century and Yasir Ali's half-century. However, the Tiger
BCB not happy with Bangladesh 'A' team batters' performance
Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB)envisions a long program for the Bangladesh 'A' team this year to enrich thepipeline and prepare players for the national team. Which started with a t
Afif 'not excluded' from Bangladesh 'A' squad
Afif Hossain wants to batupwards. Such discussions started about this middle-order batter after he wasdropped from the Bangladesh national team. However, Afif denied that claim ont
Bangladesh 'A' lose to West Indies 'A' by 3 wickets in second four-day Test
Bangladesh 'A' team have lost toWest Indies 'A' team by three wickets in the second four-day match.Bangladesh's two spinners, Tanvir Islam and Saif Hassan, showed a glimpse of hope
Dipu will be a good player for the future: Sumon
West Indies 'A' team arerepeatedly making Bangladesh 'A' team uncomfortable in Sylhet. However,Shahadat Hossain Dipu is praised for showing determination even in difficultsituation
7 cricketers including captain Afif excluded from Bangladesh 'A' squad for third Test
Afif Hossain, who was the captainin the previous two matches, is not in the squad for Bangladesh 'A''s thirdunofficial Test against West Indies 'A'. Not only Afif, a total of 7 cri
Mominul, Yasir, Sohan, Mrittunjoy, Shoriful to be added in Bangladesh 'A' squad
Bangladesh 'A' team are fightingagainst West Indies 'A' team in Sylhet. After the first unofficial Test, theCaribbeans are giving a tough test to the Tigers in the second match as
I want to see batters bat six hours: Siddons unhappy with Bangladesh batters' instinct
Jamie Siddons, the batting coachof Bangladesh 'A' team and the high-performance team, is not happy with the batter'sapproach in unofficial Test matches. He said where is the proble
Tagenarine Chanderpaul named in West Indies 'A' team for Bangladesh tour
West Indies 'A' team will come toBangladesh next Thursday to play three unofficial Test matches againstBangladesh 'A' team. This team will be led by Joshua da Silva, the regularkee