Developed By Coder71 Ltd.







Bangladesh 'A' vs Ireland 'A' News
thumb

Balbirnie to lead Ireland Wolves against Bangladesh 'A'

Cricket Ireland has announced the 13-men squad entitled Ireland Wolves to play three T20 matches against visiting Bangladesh A.[caption id="attachment_102033" align="aligncenter" w

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' fly to Ireland

On Saturday noon, Bangladesh ‘A’, led by Mominul Haque have departed the country to Ireland to play a bilateral series. The visitors will participate in five limited over matches a

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' end series with big win

In the match played just to maintain the scheduled, Bangladesh ‘A’ registered an emphatic win over visiting Ireland ‘A’ in Cox’s Bazar international stadium.Bangladesh ‘A’ led by N

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' seize victory against Ireland 'A' to seal series

Captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Al – Amin Junior steered Bangladesh ‘A’ to a comfortable victory over Ireland ‘A’ in the 20 over encounter at Cox’s Bazar which happened in the re

thumb

Bangladesh 'A' defeat Ireland 'A' by 8 wickets in third match

Visiting Ireland ‘A’ team has been outsmarted by Bangladesh ‘A’ in the third match of the five match one day series; the hosts claimed a bulky 8 wicket win with 27 overs to spare.I

thumb

Shanto enjoying captaincy and position in 'A' team

Under-19 cricketer Nazmul Hossain Shanto made his way through Test debut this year through performing well in the age group level. Leading Bangladesh ‘A’ team now, Shanto said he i

thumb

First match between Bangladesh 'A' and Ireland 'A' abandoned

The first of the five match one day series between Bangladesh ‘A’ and Ireland ‘A’ have been washed out by sudden downpour in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday.The second match of the series w

thumb

Highlights: Bangladesh 'A' vs Ireland 'A', day-1

In the single four day match between Bangladesh ‘A’ and Ireland ‘A’, the visiting team batsmen were bundled out scoring 255 runs in their first innings against Bangladesh. [বাংলায়

