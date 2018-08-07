Bangladesh 'A' vs Ireland 'A' News
Balbirnie to lead Ireland Wolves against Bangladesh 'A'
Cricket Ireland has announced the 13-men squad entitled Ireland Wolves to play three T20 matches against visiting Bangladesh A.[caption id="attachment_102033" align="aligncenter" w
Bangladesh 'A' fly to Ireland
On Saturday noon, Bangladesh ‘A’, led by Mominul Haque have departed the country to Ireland to play a bilateral series. The visitors will participate in five limited over matches a
Bangladesh 'A' end series with big win
In the match played just to maintain the scheduled, Bangladesh ‘A’ registered an emphatic win over visiting Ireland ‘A’ in Cox’s Bazar international stadium.Bangladesh ‘A’ led by N
Bangladesh 'A' seize victory against Ireland 'A' to seal series
Captain Nazmul Hossain Shanto and Al – Amin Junior steered Bangladesh ‘A’ to a comfortable victory over Ireland ‘A’ in the 20 over encounter at Cox’s Bazar which happened in the re
Bangladesh 'A' defeat Ireland 'A' by 8 wickets in third match
Visiting Ireland ‘A’ team has been outsmarted by Bangladesh ‘A’ in the third match of the five match one day series; the hosts claimed a bulky 8 wicket win with 27 overs to spare.I
Shanto enjoying captaincy and position in 'A' team
Under-19 cricketer Nazmul Hossain Shanto made his way through Test debut this year through performing well in the age group level. Leading Bangladesh ‘A’ team now, Shanto said he i
First match between Bangladesh 'A' and Ireland 'A' abandoned
The first of the five match one day series between Bangladesh ‘A’ and Ireland ‘A’ have been washed out by sudden downpour in Cox’s Bazar on Tuesday.The second match of the series w
Highlights: Bangladesh 'A' vs Ireland 'A', day-1
In the single four day match between Bangladesh ‘A’ and Ireland ‘A’, the visiting team batsmen were bundled out scoring 255 runs in their first innings against Bangladesh. [বাংলায়