Bangladesh A Team News
Sabbir not thinking about national team now
Bangladesh middle-order batsmanSabbir Rahman has been away from international cricket for a long time. But he’sworking hard to make him come back to the national team again. Howeve
Bangladesh coaches visiting Sri Lanka to witness "A" team performance
Bipin DaniSouth Africa's Russell Domingo, currely working as head coach of Bangladesh national cricket team, who was one of the favourites to replace Chandika Hathrusingha as Sri L
Watch: Bangladesh 'A' team's Celebration Moment in the dressing room
Bangladesh A have sealed the three-match T20 series against Ireland A by 2-1 after a six-wicket victory in the final T20 at Malahide Cricket Ground, Dublin on Friday. [নিউজটি বাংলা
Bangladesh A seal four-day match
Bangladesh A have registered a five-wicket win in the one-off unofficial Test against Ireland A at Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ চারদিনের ম্যাচে শান্তদের দাপু
Sunzamul five-for, Bangladesh A aiming victory
Bangladesh A have been set 132 runs to win in the fourth innings against Ireland A as the hosts require 105 more on the final day of the one-off unofficial Test at Sylhet Internati
Shanto named to lead Bangladesh 'A' in ODIs
Bangladesh ‘A’ cricket team are currently playing four-day match against Ireland ‘A’ at the Sylhet International Cricket Stadium. According to the part of Ireland ‘A’ team’s tour
Shadman hundred, Bangladesh A lead by 67 runs
[caption id="attachment_88477" align="aligncenter" width="2047"] Photo: Cricket Ireland Twitter[/caption]Opener Shadman Islam has scored his third first-class ton in the only unoff
Saif Hassan ruled out of Ireland A series
Bangladesh A team arrived in Sylhet on Sunday to play a four-day match against Ireland A but before the start of the series, the captain of Bangladesh A team Saif Hassan has been r
Shanto to lead in four-day against Ireland A
Nazmul Hossain Shanto has been named Bangladesh A captain for the four-day match against Ireland A in Sylhet. U19 members are also in the squad. [নিউজটি বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ এ দলের অধিনায়ক
Ireland A team to tour Bangladesh
Ireland A team is coming to Bangladesh to play 5 match ODI series and 1 four-day match against Bangladesh A. [বাংলায় পড়ুনঃ বাংলাদেশ সফরে আসছে আয়ারল্যান্ড]Ireland A team will arrive
BCB plans Bangladesh A team's away tour before England series
Bangladesh have no international fixtures in next three months. For the first time since the ICC World T20 in India earlier this year, Bangladesh will take the field on the interna
Raina wary of strong Bangladesh A
Jannatul Naym PiealSince the shocking 2-1 defeat against Bangladesh back in June this year, Suresh Raina has been out of the national team, for about three months now. He was reste